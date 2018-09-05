Register
01:56 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bacteria

    Superbug Spreads Across Hospitals in at Least 10 Nations Worldwide

    © Flickr/ NIAID
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    University of Melbourne researchers have discovered a superbug, resistant to all known antibiotics, which can cause “severe” infections or even death.

    So far, the researchers have uncovered three variants of the bug in samples from 10 countries. 

    A sandwich
    CC0
    Superbug Discovery Reveals Bacteria Found in Foods Treatable Despite Odds

    "We started with samples in Australia but did a global snapshot and found that it's in many countries and many institutions around the world," Ben Howden, director of the university's Microbiological Diagnostic Unit Public Health Laboratory, told AFP Sunday.

    "It seems to have spread."

    The bacteria — called Staphylococcus epidermidis — is related to Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus (MRSA), which is caused by a type of staph bacteria that has also become resistant to many antibiotics on the market.

    Staphylococcus epidermidis is part of the normal human flora and is typically found on human skin. It usually infects the elderly or people who have implanted prosthetics, including catheters and joint replacements.

    "Catheters and other implanted devices are frequently impregnated with antibiotics as a strategy to prevent infection, however this approach may be promoting the development of resistance," Howden noted, according to a Monday University of Melbourne press release

    The researchers, who studied Staphylococcus epidermidis specimens from 78 hospitals around the world, noticed that some strains of the bug have DNA mutations which have allowed them to become resistant to two common antibiotics used to treat such infections — rifampicin and vancomycin. The researchers' results have recently been published in the Nature Microbiology journal.

    "These two antibiotics are unrelated, and you would not expect one mutation to cause both antibiotics to fail," said Jean Lee, a PhD student at Melbourne's Doherty Institute, who was also involved in the research. 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    © Flickr/ poter.simon
    Sea Sick: E. Coli Bacteria Discovered on US Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

    The researchers believe that the superbug arose as the result of prevalent use of antibiotics in intensive care units.

    Therefore, they suggest that treatment guidelines be revised.

    "We know what we're currently doing is just leading to more resistance," Howden said in the University of Melbourne press release.

    "So, we urgently need to think about what we should be recommending instead. There is an urgent need for an international monitoring system to understand the prevalence and impact of Staphylococcus epidermidis and to systematically measure antibiotic resistance and infections due to this pathogen."

    Related:

    Study Blames Big Pharma for Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Boom in India
    Necrotizer: Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Hit 525 in Japan
    'Extremophile' Antarctic Bacteria Could Unlock Secret to Alien Life (VIDEO)
    Florida Mom Loses Nipple to Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Mastectomy
    NASA Launching Huge Bacteria-Filled Balloons During Solar Eclipse on Monday
    Tags:
    antibiotic resistance, resistance, drug, bacteria, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse