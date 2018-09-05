Two Men Arrested in Singapore After ‘MMA Showdown’ at Train Station (VIDEO)

Two unidentified men were arrested for fighting at the Dhoby Ghaut MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) station platform in Singapore on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the incident at 10 p.m. Sunday. They found two men, aged 36 and 20, fighting each other and holding their hands up in mixed martial arts stances.

​Video footage captured by onlookers shows the two men throwing punches at each other at the station's North East Line platform. A woman and a couple of MRT staff make several attempts to break up the fight.

At one point, the woman points at the man wearing black and yells, "He's wrong! He's wrong!"

The man wearing the black T-shirt is bleeding from the left side of his face. At some point during the altercation, he says to a witness, "Look at what he did to my face!"

A voice can also be heard telling someone to call the police.

Just when it appears as though the fight is over, the man in black charges at the other man, who swiftly pins him to the ground and shouts, "Hold him now, if not, I will take him out!"

The two men can be seen walking in opposite directions at the end of the video.

It is unclear what caused the altercation between the men in the first place.