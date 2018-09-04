‘I Was Lost and Lonely’: Singer Lily Allen Reveals She Slept with Female Escorts

On Saturday, British singer Lily Allen admitted that she had sex with female escorts while on tour after the breakdown of her five-year marriage to businessman Sam Cooper.

"Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly' (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, referring to her 2014 album. Allen took to social media to make the revelation after some of the details in her upcoming memoir were leaked.

"I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore," Allen added.

"The [Daily] Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they're bound to make [it] sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up'!"

During a Tuesday interview with the Australian talk show "The Project," Allen, who released her fourth album in "No Shame" in June, revealed that she experimented with escorts at a time when she was at her "wits' end."

"It's more about a period of time when I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits' end, and I was looking for anything, looking for an outlet, so it is not really like a salacious sex story," Allen said during the interview

"It is more about hotel rooms… and being on my own and being very far away from my kids and my husband. It is not like steamy, raunchy — although that is what the tabloids made it out to be like: [a] sort of lesbian prostitute sex romp, which I guess it was, in a way," she continued.

"I'm a big advocate for having no shame. In retrospect, I know what was going on. I think I had postnatal depression, and my marriage was deteriorating, and I found outlets to deal with all of that," she added.

In 2011, Allen married Cooper. They decided to get divorced in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in June.

"It was really sad. If I didn't think I was going to be married forever, I wouldn't have married," Allen, who has two children with Cooper (Marnie Rose, five; and Ethel, six), previously told People about her divorce.

"It's a disappointment, but I think it was the right decision, and it was necessary, and ultimately, I just want to make a safe and secure environment for my kids, and that was ironically the best way of doing that."