23:32 GMT +302 September 2018
    A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    The Big Baby Returns: Ireland to See Widespread Protests During Trump Visit

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Society
    Inspired by a blimp depicting US President Donald Trump as a screaming baby that was previously flown over London in July to protest a visit by the notoriously unpopular American leader, a similar balloon will be flown over areas of Ireland during Trump’s planned November visit to the country.

    On Friday, the White House confirmed Trump's visit to Ireland, setting off preparations for public demonstrations against the leader, the Independent reported Saturday. 

    Ivanka Trump attends the event A Call to Action to End Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking on September 19, 2017 at the United Nations in New York.
    © AFP 2018 / DON EMMERT
    Twitter Suspects 'Uninvited' Ivanka Trump of Texting During McCain's Funeral

    The balloon, which depicts Trump as a tantrum baby in a diaper, was created by a UK activist group that crowdfunded over $44,000 to create the 20-foot inflatable likeness.

    Tens of thousands marched through London streets to protest Trump's visit in July, during which he met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

    Following the UK junket, Trump traveled to Helsinki, Finland, for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "We'd love to take the Trump baby over to Ireland for the president's visit," Irish anti-Trump protest organizer Kevin Smith recently told the Independent.

    "When we passed our original crowdfunding target, we said we'd use the excess money to take the Trump baby wherever we could, to globally troll Donald, and so this would be an excellent opportunity." 

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Trump: 'No Necessity to Keep Canada in New NAFTA Deal'

    "We've been so inspired by all the people in the streets in Ireland that have been fighting for things like gay marriage and abortion rights, so we're presuming there's going to be a massive show of resistance to Trump's politics of hate and division and it would be an honour for the Trump baby to be part of that," Smith added.

    On Saturday, Ireland Green Party leader Eamon Ryan encouraged people to "show their disgust and rejection of the Trump administration's policies […] in large-scale mass protest around the country."

    Trump, who is expected to travel to Ireland to participate in armistice Day commemorations, marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, was invited to the country by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in March.

