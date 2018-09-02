'It's Raining Cash, Hallelujah': Boxing Champ Throws $50k Into Air in Strip Club

This is not the first time that the eccentric boxing champion, who secured the top position in the Forbes list of highest paid athletes this year, has been seen throwing out vast amounts of cash in a strip club while partying with his friends.

A strip club in New Jersey has just witnessed a "miracle" as it started raining cash right onto the dance floor. The person behind the miracle was undefeated world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, TMZ Sports reported.

According to the news website, the athlete visited the club Scores Atlantic City with a backpack filled with $50,000 and started throwing it out during the show while Lil Wayne's song "Cannon" was being played. The clean-up crew told TMZ that there was so much cash that they even found it under furniture and in the ceiling vents.

The website also reported a story that at Robert's Steakhouse, which Mayweather had visited earlier, the non-drinking boxing champion bought a bottle of Louis XIII cognac worth $5,000 just to treat his friends.

This is not the first time Mayweather has been seen throwing out wads of cash in clubs. Last year, the cabaret Sam's Hofbrau in Los Angeles released a video on its YouTube channel showing the "rain of cash" that often accompanies boxer's visits to places of that kind.