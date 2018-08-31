Desperate Man Steals Body of His Mother-in-Law From Unresponsive Undertaker

The caring husband concealed the issues with the funeral parlor from his wife and pulled off an entire "operation" to "rescue" the body without making her worry ahead of the ceremony.

A man in Rochester in the UK has confessed that he stole the body of his deceased mother-in-law from the local Butterfly Funeral Services parlor after he failed to reach the owner for several consecutive days, local newspaper the Kent Messenger reported. According to the man, he spent two days at the police station without success, as police also failed to track down the owner.

The man, who kept his wife in the dark about the problem, decided to take the matter into his own hands, as the date of the funeral service was drawing near. He hired a van, broke into the funeral parlor from the side entrance and transported the body using a trolley to the van in broad daylight. He then drove the body to another funeral service company.

The whole incident remained unnoticed until bailiffs came to check the parlor. They then not only determined that a body was missing, but also found 16 urns with ashes that were not sent to relatives of the deceased. Authorities are currently trying to locate the relatives to return the ashes to them. It is so far unclear whether the man will face punishment, but he insists that he will continue to keep his wife unaware of the incident so she won't have to worry more.