WATCH Heartbroken Woman Verbally Attack Leo Messi as He Refuses to Sign T-Shirt

When Lionel Messi came to his fans after FC Barcelona's victory over Real Valladolid on August 28, he was met with quite an unusual request — a woman in the front row of his fans asked the football star to sign a shirt with the colors and logo of Rosario Central. The issue is that Rosario Central is a key rival of Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, where he spent 6 years — so it came as no surprise that he ignored the request.
In return, the woman started lambasting Messi, calling him "pecho frio," which means "cold blooded." Still, even under the harsh verbal assault, Messi remained ice-cool and continued giving autographs to his fans and taking photos with them.
