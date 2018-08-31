Twitter Ablaze as Eminem Unexpectedly Drops 'Mother of All Surprise Albums'

The latest album by the iconic rapper was released without any preliminary announcements to the huge surprise of his fans.

Legendary US rapper Eminem has just released his 10th album called "Kamikaze" with its cover paying homage to the iconic "Licensed to Ill" album by the Beastie Boys. In his 13 new tracks the rapper recalls Trump, his Grammy Awards and long career as a musician. Several of the tracks feature Canadian singer Jessie Reyez, rappers Joyner Lucas and Royce Da 5'9 and one of the tracks is a part of the "Venom" movie soundtrack.

The album came as a total surprise to Eminem's fans as it was not preceded by any announcements or media hype.

Eminem new album came out of nowhere where. Slim shady back with a twist! #Kamikaze #Best Rapper Period… EVER! — Verified №¹ G (@Killa_Smurf) August 31, 2018

Kamikaze has been well received, with some fans going so far as to call him a "lyrical genius."

If anybody say this #EminemKamikaze album ain’t good kill yo self! #Album of the year! — Dj Twizt (@djtwiztalaska) August 31, 2018

Yall gonna sit here and act like Eminem isn’t one of the greatest rappers out here he is a lyrical genius #KAMIKAZE — Hummel (@Humbone) August 31, 2018

Many of them expressed confidence that the rapper would definitely receive another Grammy for his new album.

Oh! and HAPPY KAMIKAZE DAY to the whole stan family and @Eminem. We love this album undoubtedly. Eminem is all set to grab Grammy this year for sure! — 𝓢-KAMIKAZE (@shadyinyourhead) August 31, 2018

Other fans noted that the album feels like it was made to show all the "youngblood" rappers how the genre should sound.

@Eminem just destroyed this new age rap culture by himself. On behalf of the 80s babies, we thank you for this Slim Shady approved assault on these clowns. Eminem in the booth like……🤣😎🔥🔥 #kamikaze #KAMIKAZƎ pic.twitter.com/q190zzFlxB — StatiicX (@Statiic_X) August 31, 2018

Y'all trap new era whack rappers just woke up the monster in Eminem😂😂 #Kamikaze — The Bearded Beast (@SilasBless) August 31, 2018

Eminem just basically dissed every annoying rapper during this generation and that shit was good 👏👏#kamikaze — iLiNKS (@MrLiNKERS) August 31, 2018

Eminem's recalling of the people he's worked with or whose works his songs might have affected also didn't go unnoticed.

Hopsin is too happy that Eminem acknowledged him on his new album #kamikaze pic.twitter.com/dBsPgABWVI — Roman Mohidin Bhat (@RomanMohidin) August 31, 2018