World Class Restaurateurs to Be Trained In Siberia

Acring Rector of Siberian Federal University Vladimir Kolmakov signed two agreements on a unique educational program to train world-class specialists in the restaurant business.

One of the agreements was signed with the well-known restaurant holding company Bellini Group in the Krasnoyarsk Territory; the partner in the other agreement signed in absentia is the world-famous Institut Paul Bocuse (France).

The agreements will help launch a unique education program to train chefs and restaurateurs in world standards for the first time in the Russian higher education market.

Graduates will earn a degree from Institut Paul Bocuse, an educational institution bearing the name of its founder, recognized as the best chef of the 20century.

Due to full compliance with Russian state standards in this area the program will allow graduates to obtain a state Russian diploma. Representatives of Institut Paul Bocuse, Bellini Group and SFU will take part in its development. According to Bellini Group director Alexei Gorensky, the educational programs of Institut Paul Bocuse are considered the best in the world in its segment.

READ MORE: Austrian Chef Hopes to Take Selfie With Putin During Foreign Minister's Wedding

He added that about 10,000 restaurants and cafes open annually in Russia. "The fact that program graduates will also hold a degree from the most prestigious gastronomic school in the world opens up the prospect for joining the world restaurant business," Gorensky said.

According to SFU Acting Rector Vladimir Kolmakov, the successful implementation of the project will promote the university on the global education landscape. "It is important that, in addition to receiving a professional education, students from the Higher School of Gastronomy will work to revive Russian cuisine, cultural food traditions, and on creating a Siberian identity in this area."

The Bachelor's Degree program will take four years. Enrollment will begin in 2019.