01:47 GMT +330 August 2018
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., unveils the company's newest products, Powerwall and Powerpack in Hawthorne, Calif.

    British Diver Elon Musk Called ‘Pedo Guy’ Suing Billionaire for Libel

    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called a British man heading the effort to rescue a Thai youth soccer team trapped in a cave a “pedo” in a now-deleted tweet, and doubled down on the accusation when challenged. Despite Musk’s subsequent apology, the man has retained legal counsel and is “preparing a civil complaint for libel” against him.

    When in late June a dozen Thai boys and their soccer coach were trapped deep inside a cave after rainwater filled in narrow passages behind them, experts from around the world offered their help to the Thai government in rescuing the kids out before time ran out. One of those people was British caver Vernon Unsworth, who helped find and bring the boys out. A veteran caver who lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand, and spent years exploring the Tham Luang cave system in which the boys were trapped, the 63-year-old Unsworth was the first foreign rescuer on the scene, the Sun reported.

    Close, but no cigar, Musk tweeted after the failure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to achieve a smooth landing earlier this month.
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya
    The Unstoppable: Tesla CEO Revives Settled Row Over ‘Pedo Guy’ Remark… Again

    Another was Musk, who offered a "kid-sized" mini-submarine created by his rocket company, SpaceX, as well as his own commentary, to help the effort. However, the rescue team rejected his proposal, and Unsworth was quoted by CNN as having said Musk's proposal was "just a PR stunt" that "had absolutely no chance of working."

    An angry Musk fired back on Twitter, saying on July 15, "We will make one [video] of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problem. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it." "Pedo" is a British slang term for a pedophile.

    ​Musk also suggested that the reason Unsworth lived in Thailand at all was suspicious, implying he was there because he was a pedophile — or perhaps that all expatriates who live in Thailand are pedophiles? It's unclear.

    ​All 12 boys and their coach were rescued safely by July 10, having endured 18 days underground, CBS reported.

    In this grab taken from video provide by Chiang Rai Public Relations Office, emergency workers carry a stretcher with one of the rescued boy to be transported by ambulance to a hospital, in Mae Sai, in the district of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Sunday, July 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Chiang Rai Public Relations Office
    Thai Boys Rescued From Cave to Be Released From Hospital Next Week - Minister

    After Unsworth indicated to Reuters on July 17 he was considering legal action against the billionaire industrialist, Musk apologized on Twitter the following day, saying, "His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."

    "I am aware of his apology, and no further comment," Unsworth told Reuters that day.

    After that, not a word was heard for more than a month, until Musk reignited the issue on August 28 by responding to a Tweet that brought up the "pedo" comment by insinuating that the apparent lack of a suit against him indicated something suspicious about Unsworth.

    ​That's when the other boot dropped.

    Turns out, Unsworth had quietly sought legal counsel in L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based defamation expert, to press a libel claim against Musk. The letter from Unsworth to Musk indicating his intent, dated August 6, was made public August 29.

    ​"You published through three different tweets to your twenty-two million followers that Mr. Unsworth engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children, and you did so at a time when he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai children," the letter claims. "You did so without any basis. According to a subsequent Twitter post, you did so out of anger."

    The suit is only the latest in a litany of scandals to embrew the industrialist. He is also under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for irregularities regarding his announced intention to take electric car company Tesla private and general public scrutiny for his surreal relationship with music star Grimes.

