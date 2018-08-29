Register
29 August 2018
    Carine Felizardo from Para state poses after winning the the Miss Bumbum pageant in Sao Paulo on November 30, 2012.

    British Woman Dies After Undergoing ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ Surgery in Turkey

    © AFP 2018 / Yasuyoshi CHIBA
    Society
    102

    Despite experts and doctors warning of the procedure’s risks, thousands of women continue to go ahead with the surgery in search of better figures. Just this month, a Brazilian doctor known as Dr. Bumbum was charged for the death of one of his patients as a result of a similar procedure.

     

    A British woman has died after having “Brazilian butt lift” surgery at a clinic in the Turkish city of Izmir, according to The Sun.

    The woman, 29-year-old Leah Cambridge from Leeds, worked as a beautician and went to an exclusive clinic in Turkey for the cosmetic procedure, which involves transferring fat from other parts of the body to the buttocks.

    READ MORE: Dr. BumBum Charged With Murder After Patient Dies Following Buttock Enhancement

    She was pronounced dead immediately after undergoing the procedure, which costed around $4,000, while still on the operating table.

    Her death has devasted the family she leaves behind, including her 31-year-old widower and three kids.

    Husband Scott Franks said her death has left him a “broken man” and urged others to reconsider their plans for unnecessary cosmetic procedures, saying, "People need to be aware of situations that can happen with this treatment.”

    He also said they are still searching for “answers” while trying to arrange her body’s return to the UK from Turkey.

    Участницы конкурса Miss BumBum Brazil 2016
    © REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker
    Miss BumBum Head Slams Brazilian Women's Desire for Big Bottoms a la Kim Kardashian
    The so-called “Brazilian butt lift” is an increasingly common procedure, with many women opting to go under the knife in search of quick and easy improvements to their figure.

    However, experts have warned that such surgeries are risky, especially when performed outside of Europe and North America.  

    Earlier this month, a Brazilian surgeon widely known as Dr. Bumbum was charged with murder following the death of one of his patients in a similar buttocks-enhancing procedure.

    READ MORE: Miss BumBum Contestants Pose With X-Ray Pics of Their Backsides (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

     

