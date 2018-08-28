Register
    Sex Doll Agency

    Sex Doll Brothel Opening in Toronto Next Month Claims to Be America's First

    Society
    A sex doll brothel, claiming to be North America’s first, is set to open in northern Toronto, Ontario, next month.

    Offering "sexual services with the world's most beautiful silicone ladies," the website for Aura Dolls claims to provide customers with "an exciting new way to achieve your needs without the many restrictions and limitations that a real partner may come with."

    The website offers six different sex dolls: "exotic girls to cater to everyone's choice of beauty."

    "We tried really hard to try to cater to every single standard of beauty; we have different ethnicity, different eye colors, different hair color," Claire Lee, a representative for Aura Dolls, told the Toronto Star for a story published Monday. She indicated they were also planning to provide male dolls in the future.

    The dolls are made of a high-tech TPE silicone, a material marketed as the closest simulation of real human skin, Vice reported, also noting that a three-step sanitization process involving soap, a sterilizing solution and a UVC light ensures the dolls are cleaned after each booking.

    However, staff still "highly recommend" using condoms, the website says.

    "We operate similar to a brothel, where guests come in, they have their own room," Lee told Toronto City News. "We have a TV monitor that plays adult entertainment, and a doll… will be ready and waiting for you in your room."

    "At the end, it's just a doll," Lee said. She believes the sex doll service can serve as a form of therapy for people with "dark, violent fantasies" to release those thoughts safely.

    "We try to focus on the fact that since we have this service, for men who have these dark, violent fantasies, instead of putting out the urge to act aggressively, they can do something like this, which is safe for everyone."

    Further, a spokesperson for Aura Dolls told Vice that doll brothels can "help lower crime rates related to sex, improve sex life in marriages, and most importantly, give men and women a way to explore their sexual desires in a safe, nonjudgmental way."

    The dolls last about six months, Lee said, and customers can do whatever they want with them within reason, but nothing disturbing or violent. We'll let the irony of that sentiment stand.

    "We found that the only rule on anything that relates to what we do is that we can't have dolls that look underage… they can't be under a specific height limit," Lee said. "Besides that, there's no restrictions."

    In case customers worry about being embarrassed by getting caught paying to have sex with rubber dolls, the brothel's address is only divulged upon booking a session, and the entrance and exit are controlled to ensure "maximum privacy for customers." However, the brothel is reported to be in a shopping plaza on Yonge St, south of Sheppard Ave, in the North York district of Toronto.

    While Lee maintains the operation is legal, a spokesperson for the city of Toronto told the Star they have "no record of a municipal business license" for the establishment.

    City councillor John Filion told the Star his staff would be "throwing the book at [Aura Dolls] for everything they can."

    "I've still got people studying to see what's legal and what isn't," the councillor said. While a bylaw introduced in the 1990s bans sex shops outside of industrial areas, when Toronto amalgamated the surrounding cities — including North York — into one municipal area in 1998, bylaws from the six boroughs were harmonized to establish a single code of laws for the city.

    "If the bylaw that I brought in 20 years ago still exists, it would prohibit this," Filion said.

    Aura Dolls claims to be the first such establishment in North America, but its founders say they were inspired by the popularity of such businesses in Europe and Japan.

    Another Toronto shop, however, seems to be challenging Aura Dolls' claim to the mantle of first:

    Votre message a été envoyé!
