Register
22:31 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroids to Swing Past Earth This Week

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Asteroids deemed potentially hazardous by officials at the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are set to swing past Earth this week, starting on Tuesday.

    The first, 2016 NFB23, will fly past Earth Tuesday at roughly 11:38 p.m. EDT at a lunar distance of about 13.2, which translates to more than 3.1 million miles from our home planet, according to Space.com. Officials have estimated that the massive rock is between 229 feet and 524 feet in diameter and is traveling at a speed of roughly 20,000 mph.

    Although NASA has labeled the asteroid as potentially dangerous to Earthlings as a precaution, officials stress that it poses no real threat. "This object is merely designated a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) because its orbit over time brings it within 5 million miles of Earth's orbit, but there is nothing hazardous to Earth or even unique about this pass of the asteroid," NASA's Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson told the outlet.

    OSIRIS-REx Grabs a Sample
    © NASA . Karl Hille
    NASA Takes PHOTOS of Ancient Asteroid That Might Have Granted Life to Earth

    But 2016 NFB23 isn't the only friendly asteroid expected to stop by for a quick hello. Another Near-Earth Object, named 1998 SD9, will fly past Earth on Wednesday at about 3:27 a.m. EDT. The asteroid, estimated to be between 126 feet and 282 feet in diameter, will travel at a lunar distance of 4.2 at over 23,000 mph.

    Wrapping up the flybys in August will be asteroid 2018 DE1, which is expected to make an appearance on Thursday. This fella will be further away than 2016 NFB 23 when it travels past Earth at 15.8 lunar distances.

    And that's still not all, folks. Though dozens of asteroids are expected to show their faces in the coming months, one among them is already sparking chatter thanks to its ghoulish appearance. On November 11, asteroid 2015 TB145, also known as the Halloween asteroid, will approach Earth at a lunar distance of 105.

    ​The skull-faced rock, which was detected by the Pan-Starrs 1 telescope in 2015, is speculated to be an extinct comet that lost its water and other volatile materials after taking several laps around the sun, Space.com reported. The last time the rock swung by Earth was October 31, 2015.

    "Although this [November 2018] approach shall not be so favorable, we will be able to obtain new data which could help improve our knowledge of this mass and other similar masses that come close to our planet," Pablo Santos-Sanz, an astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia in Spain, said in a statement.

    According to officials, 2015 TB145 won't make another appearance on Halloween until 2088.

    Related:

    On the Lookout: Largest Digital Camera Ever Built Will Scan Skies for Asteroids
    Detect and Destroy: NASA’s New Effort to Keep Earth Safe From Asteroids
    What Prevents Space Companies From Mining Asteroids for Rare Minerals?
    Will We Live to See Tomorrow? 5 Giant Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth in Next Hours
    NASA Scrambles to Track, Block Thousands of Potentially Deadly Asteroids
    Tags:
    2018 DE1, 2015 TB145, 1998 SD9, 2016 NFB23, Potentially Hazardous, Earth, Asteroid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse