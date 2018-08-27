Register
03:32 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    New Report Details US Public Less Safe Under Militarized Police

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A new study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on August 20 reveals that the militarization of law enforcement in the United States does not make communities safer nor does it enhance officer safety.

    Study author Jonathan Mummolo conducted a statistical analysis on crime rates and officer safety data from Maryland, using an expired law — in effect between 2010-2014 — required that police agencies submit reports on how often they use SWAT teams. 

    A German Bundeswehr soldier of the 122th Infantry Battalion
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Merkel Opposes Military Service Reintroduction Amid Calls to Bring Back Conscription

    SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) teams are intended to be used in emergency service and specifically for hostage, armed standoff and barricade situations in which heavily armed and armored troops assault an area after negotiations have broken down.

    The study revealed that after controlling for variables such as local crime rates, a 10-percent increase in the black population resulted in a 10-percent increase in the chance of that zip code being "swatted" by an emergency service response team, but not routinely for the purpose for which they are intended.

    "Given the concentration of deployments in communities of color, where trust in law enforcement and government at large is already depressed, the routine use of militarized police tactics by local agencies threatens to increase the historic tensions between marginalized groups and the state with no detectable public safety benefit," Mummolo wrote in his study.

    "While SWAT teams arguably remain a necessary tool for violent emergency situations, restricting their use to those rare events may improve perceptions of police with little or no safety loss," he noted.

    The study found that an overwhelming 90 percent of SWAT deployments in Maryland over five fiscal years were conducted to simply serve search warrants.

    In the study no evidence came to light proving that a SWAT team decreases crime or enhances officer safety, although the heavily militarized teams are often described as being integral tools to combat dangerous situations.

    In addition, Mummola examined how the use of SWAT teams impacts the public perception of police. In two surveys, he showed volunteers stories about a police chief requesting a budget increase. 

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel with 'binoculars'
    © AFP 2018 / Ilmars ZNOTINS / AFP
    Twitter Bursts With Laughter as Merkel Looks at Russian Military Via Binoculars

    Volunteers received one out of four photos with the story. One photo showed a group of officers in traditional blue uniforms while the other three photos depicted heavy militarization gear.

    "The control image featured five male, traditionally uniformed officers (e.g., blue uniforms, brimmed caps, and standard sidearms). The ‘low' militarization conditions showed five male officers with ‘riot gear' and batons or with body armor and assault rifles. The ‘high' militarization condition added an armored vehicle," according to the study.

    Study results showed that people assumed that the locations where there were militarized cops had higher crime. Revealingly, observers were also less trusting of police in those places.

    "The high militarization condition in the survey caused a statistically significant 2.2-point increase in the perceived level of crime in the vignette city and, strikingly, a 3.2-point drop in respondents' desire for more police patrols in their own neighborhoods," the study stated.

    Related:

    Four People Dead, 20 Injured After Bus Falls off Bridge in Finland - Police
    WATCH Gun Attack on Moscow Police Near Russian Foreign Ministry
    2 Policemen Attacked Near Diplomatic Properties in Moscow: One Wounded - Police
    Reported Daesh Attack Kills Two, Injures One in Paris Suburb - Police
    Illegal Migrant From Mexico Admits Killing Missing Iowa Student – Police
    Tags:
    militarization, police, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse