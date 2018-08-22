Register
    Human brain

    Russian Scientists Explained How Biofeedback Relaxation Benefits Voice & Speech

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / A Health Blog / Exercise Plays Vital Role Maintaining Brain Health
    Society
    0 10

    A new study conducted by the scientists from Moscow State University of Psychology and Education showed that a biofeedback relaxation technique promotes successful rehabilitation in patients suffering from voice disorders, and helps them deal with stress.

    Biofeedback relaxation is a technology based on the principle of feedback: a computer monitors the patients’ efforts while stimulating their brain in response, thus continuously teaches them to react in the desired way in a course of several sessions.

    By monitoring changes in their physiological parameters, patients learn to take control of them on their own in order to reach the most comfortable and relaxed state. This helps to develop better self-control and overcome various disorders, for instance, those relating to the nervous system and voice box.

    Cancer cells
    CC0
    Russian Scientists Develop Microcapsules Able to Diagnose Cancer
    The number of people diagnosed with these disorders is constantly growing, university experts state. According to the scientists, in the 1990s, the number of voice-related disorders only accounted for 30-40%, while today it has reached 55-60%. 

    The main reasons behind the increase are environmental degradation and increasing levels of stress and psycho-emotional tension.

    This is why biofeedback relaxation is particularly important for patients with voice-related disorders. Psychologists claim that this technique helps their patients become conscious of their bodies, and learn to understand the connection between physiological reactions and emotions, ideas and thoughts.

    “Biofeedback relaxation works on the principle of unity, which is based on the concept of the integrated operation of both vocal apparatus and the central nervous system in general,” said Yelena Fantalova, Professor at the Department of Neuro- and Pathopsychology of Development at MSUPE’s Faculty of Clinical and Special Psychology. 

    A group of researchers from Siberian Federal University and The Federal Siberian Research Clinical Centre under the Federal Medical Biological Agency
    © Photo : SibFU
    Russian Scientists Working on Online Speech Rehabilitation System
    The research has shown biofeedback relaxation to be an effective method for non-invasive treatment of vocal cord diseases, Fantalova said.

    The research showed that this technology is an effective treatment for voice disorders and vocal and speech insecurities, plus it can improve the overall sound of the voice.

    Moreover, psychologists also came to the conclusion that biofeedback relaxation provides an increased level of stress tolerance and helps patients develop strategies of constructive behavior upon encountering stress.

    “If we take into account that there is a direct correlation between vegetative disorders and anxiety, we can assume that by training patients to take control of thoughts and emotions, they can harmonize the state of their autonomic nervous system, which can be indicated by decrease levels of anxiety and an increase in vitality levels, which patients have observed by the end of the training course,” said Rodion Barabanov, head of the research on biofeedback relaxation.

    Barabanov also noted that the corrective measures achieved after the biofeedback relaxation method allow patients to not only keep their voice but also to maintain their psychological stability.

