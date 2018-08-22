Inter Milan Striker's WAG Reportedly Had 'Rampant Encounter' With Diego Maradona

A famous Argentine actress and TV anchor has shared the spicy story of how she became an "auditory witness" to an alleged sexual connection between the model and the football star that took place over 10 years ago.

Wife of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and model Wanda Nara reportedly had a "rampant encounter" with legendary football star Diego Maradona back in 2006 at the Costa Galana Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentine TV and movie star Mirtha Legrand said in an interview with Vivo TV. Legrand claimed that she stayed in a presidential suite next to the apartments allegedly occupied by the two and that she couldn't sleep all night "from the noise," adding that she became the "auditory witness" to the connection between them.

"They moved furniture. I don't know what they were doing. This is the truth. I was an auditory witness to their encounter," she said.

Legrand said that she confronted Nara the next day as the latter approached the TV star in a bid to ask for a spot on her program.

"You? Who went out with Maradona? Last night you didn't let me sleep," Legrand relayed their dialogue.

Wanda Nara has been the wife of Inter Milan striker and captain Mauro Icardi since 2014. She was previously married to another Argentine football player — Maxi Lopez.

Wanda Nara is also known for teasing her fans with raunchy snaps of her curves on Instagram.

Публикация от Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) 27 Июл 2018 в 10:40 PDT

Публикация от Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) 23 Июл 2018 в 1:27 PDT

Публикация от Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) 11 Июн 2018 в 11:10 PDT

Публикация от Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) 22 Июл 2018 в 4:17 PDT