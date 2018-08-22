Post Malone's Jet Touches Down after Blowing Two Tires (PHOTOS)

A small private jet carrying rapper Post Malone landed safely at New York’s Stewart Airport after circling the greater New York City area for almost four hours after two of the plane’s left tires blew out during takeoff.

"I landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f**k you. but not today," the rapper tweeted Tuesday, shortly after returning safely to the ground.

​In a FaceTime interview with TMZ, the singer divulged his fear of flying.

"Oh my God. I hate flying in general. I don't even know what to say, man. I'm shook," Malone said. "One hell of a team on that aircraft. We're here. And we're here on Earth. And I need some beer. And I need some wine. At the same time, mixed together."

— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 21, 2018

​The jet, which was carrying 16 people, including musician Andrew Watt, took off from Teterboro Airport, located just outside New York City, just before 11 a.m. The aircraft, which is a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4, blew two tires as it was taking off from runway 24.

— ais xx (@aislingisok) August 21, 2018

​The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, as Malone is scheduled to perform this week at the Reading and Leeds Festival in England.

​According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft circled across Northern New Jersey before flying to the Connecticut cost. The plane, which had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn, was circling for hours in order to make a safer emergency landing, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the incident.