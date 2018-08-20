In Hot Water? US Man Urinates on Fellow Passenger on Long Haul Flight

According to Fuji TV, the incident occured on an All Nippon Airways flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Tokyo's Narita International Airport last week. The Japanese man was seated two rows behind the suspect, who was restrained by cabin crew and arrested by Japanese police after the plane landed.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly drank four glasses of champagne and a cup of sake, a Japanese rice wine, before the incident. He told police he had no recollection of urinating on his fellow passenger, Japan Today reported Sunday.

The victim told the Japanese news source that he did not know the man and the two had no contact prior to the incident.

This is not the first time passengers have relieved themselves outside of plane bathrooms on flights.

In 2016, a man urinated on a fellow passenger on an Air Mediterranee flight from the Algerian capital of Algiers to Paris. The plane was forced to divert to Lyon, the capital of France's Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, halfway through the 90-minute flight after a brawl erupted between the two men.