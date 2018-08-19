British Airways Stewardess Suspended Over Striptease Video – Reports

A flight attendant working for one of Britain’s top airlines suffered a blow to her career over one peculiar video and a possible attempt to boost her income.

British Airways management has grounded one of the company’s cabin crew members after becoming aware of a striptease video made by her.

In the video obtained by the Sunday Mirror, the stewardess is seen removing her shoes and tights, commenting that she’s been wearing them "all day, with no knickers", and then sniffing the aforementioned articles of clothing.

According to the newspaper, cabin crew members often sell their worn garments on eBay, though there is currently no indication that this particular flight attendant sold her attire or the video.

"It is well known for some staff to supplement their income by selling their old work clothes. A lot of us simply can’t live on the wages we’re paid. The longer the flight the more people seem willing to pay for them. Sometimes they go for £50. I heard one girl got £80," a cabin crew source said.

The source also remarked that "there’s a problem underlying it, and that’s the fact that the wages are so poor."

A British Airways spokesman has confirmed the stewardess’ suspension.

"We hold our colleagues to very high standards and expect them to behave responsibly. When this doesn’t happen we will always take the appropriate action," he added.