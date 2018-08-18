Register
03:37 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wisconsin man accused of stealing his own car while trying to refill parking meter

    ‘Stereotyping'? Wisconsin Man Accused of Stealing His Own Vehicle (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Corvontae Davis
    Society
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Getting ready to search his car for some spare change, Corvontae Davis found himself being accused of trying to break into his own car after a fellow Wisconsin local came onto the scene and deemed him suspicious.

    Davis, the owner of the vehicle in question, was actually trying to unlock his car door and get some coins for the parking meter when he was suddenly accused of being a thief. Moments after the initial confrontation, Davis pulled out his phone to record the Tuesday incident. The footage begins as the woman is on the phone with the authorities.

    "This lady here is calling the cops on me because I was getting ready to put money in the meter, or whatever," Davis is heard saying in the recording. "She has nothing else better to do and asked me if I was breaking into my car."

    The woman reportedly started throwing out accusations after Davis had some issues trying to open his 2016 Ford Mustang, which has keyless entry. "I hit unlock, but it wouldn't open, so I went around to the other side and opened the door after hitting unlock. And by that time, I hear this lady shouting, screaming, 'Dude, why are you breaking into that car? Whose car is that? Does it belong to you?'" he told Milwaukee news station WISN.

    Davis later indicated that he was going to stay on site until the cops arrived in order to prove that he owned the car. However, once the officers arrived on the scene and verified that the car was his, the woman was gone, completely disappearing into the streets of Milwaukee.

    via GIPHY

    ​"Stereotyping, racial profiling. Maybe she thought the vehicle didn't belong to me, but that's why you ask questions," Davis explained told WISN. "You don't jump to conclusions."

    Davis, who works as a corrections officer for the state, later told the outlet that he initially wasn't planning on sharing the video until friends encouraged him to do so. "I wasn't going to. I don't typically like to play the race card, they say, but in a matter of 24 hours it garnered more than 40,000 views, and it's still climbing, and hopefully these situations can be resolved," he said.

    Although he knows it's not realistic, Davis does hope the woman reaches out and apologizes for her behavior.

    Related:

    WATCH: USS Milwaukee Tests Longbow Hellfire Missiles for First Time
    Reckless Truck Causes Highway Horror on Milwaukee’s I-43
    'Aliens Over Milwaukee': Bizarre Moving Lights Seen in US Skies (VIDEO)
    Milwaukee Jail Staffers Charged in ‘Appalling’ Death of Inmate Denied Water
    Not Guilty: Family of Black Man Killed by Cop Storms Out of Milwaukee Courtroom
    Tags:
    parking meter, accusations, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse