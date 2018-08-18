Register
01:47 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cancer cells

    Study Finds Cancer-Linked Pesticide in Many Children's Cereals

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Put the cereal down, parents and guardians!

    A new report released Wednesday by non-profit group Environmental Working Group (EWG) found glyphosate, an active ingredient in Monsanto weed-killing products with links to cancer, in various popular breakfast cereals and foods marketed to children.

    "Glyphosate… was found in all but two of 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats," the study reads. "Almost three-fourths of those samples had glyphosate levels higher than what EWG scientists consider protective of children's health with an adequate margin of safety."

    The study indicated that any product with a glyphosate level of more than 160 parts per billion was labeled unsafe. However, by the US Environmental Protection Agency standards, the legal limit regarding glyphosate in food is five parts per million (5,000 parts per billion), according to Business Insider.

    Non-profit group Environmental Working Group releases study on glyposate in popular breakfast foods
    © Screenshot/Environmental Working Group
    Non-profit group Environmental Working Group releases study on glyposate in popular breakfast foods

    Using its own strict standards, some of the foods the group determined unsafe included Quaker Old Fashioned Oats, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Kellogg's Cracklin' Oat Bran, Quaker Dinosaur Egg Instant Oats, Great Value Instant Oats and Back to Nature Classic Granola.

    Scott Faber, vice president of government affairs at EWG, told CBS News that the group is "very concerned that consumers are eating more glyphosate than they know."

    Following the release of the study, companies General Mills and Quaker shot back, asserting that their products are safe for consumption and they they adhere to regulatory safety standards.

    "Our products are safe and without question they meet regulatory safety levels. The EPA has researched this issue and has set rules that we follow, as do farmers who grow crops including wheat and oats," General Mills, the company behind Lucky Charms and Cheerios, told website Fast Company. "We continue to work closely with farmers, our suppliers and conservation organizations to minimize the use of pesticides on the crops and ingredients we use in our foods."

    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Ghost Writing Studies Helped Monsanto Silence Regulators - Pundit

    As for Quaker, they pulled out the receipts, citing their more than 140 years in the business.

    "Quaker does not add glyphosate during any part of the milling process. Glyphosate is commonly used by farmers across the industry who apply it pre-harvest," Quaker explained to Fast Company. "Once the oats are transported to us, we put them through our rigorous process that thoroughly cleanses them (de-hulled, cleaned, roasted and flaked)."

    "Any levels of glyphosate that may remain are significantly below any regulatory limits and well within compliance of the safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as safe for human consumption," the statement continued.

    The report comes days after a California jury awarded $289 million to a California groundskeeper who argued that Monsanto's Roundup pesticide product, which contains the ingredient glyphosate, caused him to develop cancer after he used it regularly for two years, according to reports.

    Monsanto told local Chicago news station Fox 32 that it planned to appeal the decision. Responding to EWG's report, the Missouri-based company released a statement Wednesday saying that the the group "is spreading misleading information."

    People demonstrate against the US biotechnology giant Monsanto and its genetically modified crops and pesticides, in Asuncion, on May 25, 2015 two days after thousands of people hit the streets in cities across the world to protest against the company.
    © AFP 2018 / NORBERTO DUARTE
    Monsanto Case Reveals Corporate Attempts to Corrupt US Science - Scholar

    "Even at the highest level reported by the EWG (1,300 [parts per billion]), an adult would have to eat 118 pounds of the food item every day for the rest of their life to reach the EPA's limit," the statement reads. "Of course, nobody eats close to that much food! Using oatmeal as an example, 118 pounds would equal 228 servings or 3,658 percent of the daily recommended intake of fiber. These numbers translate to 9 ½ servings every hour without sleep for a person's entire life."

    Although the study has been disputed by experts, organic farmer Andy Johnson told Sputnik Radio on Thursday that it will inevitably affect farmers' ability — not to say willingness — to use glyphosate on crops. "It can and it will [affect farming methods]."

    Per the Insider, concern over the link between glyphosate and cancer was first highlighted after the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer put out a statement in 2015 that suggested the pesticide was a "probable carcinogen." However, it was later found that the IARC's conclusions were edited in a manner to make glyphosate appear more harmful than it is.

    Related:

    Agent Orange, White Phosphorus... Roundup: Monsanto's Killer History in Full
    Monsanto Ordered to Pay $289Mln to Dying Man for Causing Cancer – Reports
    Bayer Completes Acquisition of Monsanto Amid Public Discontent
    US Endorses Merger of Bayer and Monsanto Despite German Public Discontent
    No Relief for Monsanto Fighting Legal Battle for GM Cotton Patent in India
    Tags:
    glyphosate, Environmental Working Group, Monsanto
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse