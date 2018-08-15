US Cop Filmed Office Sex on Body Cam, Stored Porn on Work Computer

A Superior, Arizona, cop was fired earlier this year for allegedly using a department body camera to film himself having sex in his office and storing pornography on an office computer, according to new court records.

The ex-police commander, Anthony Doran, was placed under investigation in March by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after a police secretary discovered a sex video while using Doran's computer for official business. The April 2017 graphic video, which shows a naked woman (who was not a police employee) straddling Anthony in an office chair, was stored on a flash drive.

A report from that police investigation, obtained by The Arizona Republic, reveals that when confronted about the body cam video, Doran said that he did not deserve termination.

"I'll admit to that [violation] and take my 40," Doran allegedly said, referring to a one-week suspension for his actions.

After further examining the computer's hard drive, a deputy reportedly discovered a folder titled "fun times" with more than 36 gigabytes of pornography, including pictures of Doran's penis and pictures of a naked girl around the age of 5.

A sergeant who viewed the images as part of the investigation wrote in the report, "The images and the fact they were intersected with pictures of sexual situations caused me to physically react with shaking hands and upset stomach," 12 News reported Tuesday.

Doran also claimed during the investigation that the pornography was stored on a personal flash drive and had "nothing to do with work," and that he did not film himself while on duty. He also said that the naked girl was his daughter and she was not photographed sexually, azcentral reported Tuesday.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer eventually confirmed that the girl in the photos was Doran's daughter. However, prosecutors eventually claimed that no felony charges against Doran were warranted in this case. The Town Council fired him in March 2018.

In July 2013, Doran, who worked for the Pima County Sheriff's Office at the time, was accused of kissing and fondling a woman in his patrol car while on duty, according to records cited by azcentral. His peace officer certification was suspended for six months following the incident.