Register
22:35 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Explicit material

    US Cop Filmed Office Sex on Body Cam, Stored Porn on Work Computer

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Superior, Arizona, cop was fired earlier this year for allegedly using a department body camera to film himself having sex in his office and storing pornography on an office computer, according to new court records.

    The ex-police commander, Anthony Doran, was placed under investigation in March by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after a police secretary discovered a sex video while using Doran's computer for official business. The April 2017 graphic video, which shows a naked woman (who was not a police employee) straddling Anthony in an office chair, was stored on a flash drive. 

    People in the Namdaemun trade district in Seoul.
    © Sputnik / Maria Plotnikova
    'My Body is Not Your Porn': 'Molka' Sex Cam Crime Now Epidemic in South Korea

    A report from that police investigation, obtained by The Arizona Republic, reveals that when confronted about the body cam video, Doran said that he did not deserve termination.

    "I'll admit to that [violation] and take my 40," Doran allegedly said, referring to a one-week suspension for his actions.

    After further examining the computer's hard drive, a deputy reportedly discovered a folder titled "fun times" with more than 36 gigabytes of pornography, including pictures of Doran's penis and pictures of a naked girl around the age of 5.

    A sergeant who viewed the images as part of the investigation wrote in the report, "The images and the fact they were intersected with pictures of sexual situations caused me to physically react with shaking hands and upset stomach," 12 News reported Tuesday. 

    FAKE TAXI VEHICLE STOLEN - Security Footage
    © Photo: Youtube / Trendzz
    'Crime Against Porn': Internet Flies Into Rage Over Theft of Fake Taxi Sex Vehicle

    Doran also claimed during the investigation that the pornography was stored on a personal flash drive and had "nothing to do with work," and that he did not film himself while on duty. He also said that the naked girl was his daughter and she was not photographed sexually, azcentral reported Tuesday.

    Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer eventually confirmed that the girl in the photos was Doran's daughter. However, prosecutors eventually claimed that no felony charges against Doran were warranted in this case. The Town Council fired him in March 2018.

    In July 2013, Doran, who worked for the Pima County Sheriff's Office at the time, was accused of kissing and fondling a woman in his patrol car while on duty, according to records cited by azcentral. His peace officer certification was suspended for six months following the incident.

    Related:

    Two US Firefighters Accused of Making Porn at Ohio Fire Station
    German Party Wants to Publicly Finance 'Ethical' Feminist Porn
    Porn is a 'Mean Castration of the Male Population' – Sexologist
    Melania Trump Allegedly Plotted Against Porn Actress, 'Believes Her Husband'
    India Leading Efforts for International Alliance to Fight Child Porn
    Tags:
    officer, pornography, sex, police, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse