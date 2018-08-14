Register
00:46 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kittens

    ‘Don't Ask Me to Do That’: Shelter Workers Say They Were Told to Freeze Kittens

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Indiana cops are currently investigating a case of animal abuse after several former employees at a shelter revealed that the organization euthanizes kittens by freezing them alive.

    According to several former employees of the Spencer County Animal Shelter in Chrisney, Indiana, they were asked on multiple occasions to kill kittens by freezing them. 

    Officers from Oregon's Portland Police Department corner and shoot carjacking suspect inside local homeless shelter
    © Screenshot/Morgan Pickering
    WATCH: Oregon Police Corner, Shoot Carjacking Suspect Inside Homeless Shelter

    One ex-employee, Bridgett Woodson, told local media outlets she was asked to participate in the gruesome killings twice during the three and a half months she worked at the shelter, with the most recent incident on July 31.

    "The first time I was given an option to either just put it in a bag and put it in the freezer with no sedation, nothing — because I'm not a vet, I don't have the license to be able to do that," Woodson told WEHT, the news outlet reported Monday. The employee said she was given these instructors by Spencer County Animal Control Officer Christina Payne.

    "The second time I was not given the option, and I was just told to go ahead and put it in the freezer," she said. "I mean, this cat was still up and moving and I had told her, and I still got the same response. I refused both times, and the second time I took it upon myself to call the vet myself, to get the kitten there and I told her if money is the problem, you can go ahead and bill me," she added.

    Woodson shared a screenshot of a text message she sent to the animal control officer with the Courier & Press.

    "Hey. I took the cat to the vet and had it put down," Woodson's text message read. "You can take the cost out of my paycheck if that's a problem. I will not be putting live animals in the freezer if there's another option available, please don't ask me to do that again."

    Payne allegedly responded: "That's fine but so you know, the freezer option is no less humane. It's fine though Bridge. I'm here for my employees. Always." 

    When asked by the Courier & Press reports why she quit her job at the shelter and decided to publicly disclose the alleged abuse, Woodson said, "I had to do something."

    Crosses
    CC0 / Pixabay
    American Atheists Group Sues New Jersey Animal Shelter to Stop Animal Blessings

    "I'm super concerned about the animals. If this is deemed as acceptable and no one is held accountable, what else will start to slip through the cracks?" she added.
    Calls to the shelter by Sputnik were unanswered. In addition, the shelter's Facebook page has been deleted.

    Spencer County Sheriff's Office Detective Chris King, who is managing the case, recently told WEHT that several witnesses have accused the shelter of the same behavior after Woodson first came forward. According to one witness, one freezer killing caused the deaths of four kittens simultaneously.

    The investigation will likely be taken over by the Indiana State Police to prevent any conflicts of interest.

    According to the American Veterinary Medical Association Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals, the "slow chilling or freezing of unanesthetized animals" is an unacceptable method of euthanasia.

    Related:

    Gone Fishing: Kitten Confuses Tablet for Actual Aquarium
    Therapurrric Treatment: Kitten Sanctuary Opens in Syria's Aleppo
    Catnapped! Cunning Kitten Escapes Would-be Kidnapper’s Clutches
    ‘Get Back!’: Kitten Establishes Boundaries, Stuns Great Dane
    Chillin’ Kitten Refuses to Let Yappy Dog Ruin His Day
    Tags:
    euthanize, kitten, Animal Shelter, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse