Johnson's Father Says Boris Should've Gone 'Bit Further' on Burqa Comments

Earlier this month, the former UK foreign secretary published an opinion piece in The Daily Telegraph calling for restrictions on the wearing of burkas and niqabs in certain public spaces, drawing criticism from politicians and the public, though some expressed support for his views.

Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, defended his son’s controversial comments on Sunday, describing his remarks as “spot on.”

READ MORE: 'My Hero' vs 'Racist': Public Divided Over UK Bus Driver Who Confronted Niqab

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, he even said he feels his son, who continues to serve as an MP after standing down as foreign minister last month, should have “gone further,” and insisted that his use of “colorful language” was just him exercising his right to free speech.

“Yes, Boris used some colorful language. That's called 'freedom of speech' or it was in my day. But he said what needed to be said. As a matter of fact, I would have liked him to have gone a bit further.”

Social media users are divided, with some agreeing with Stanley and calling for restrictions on face coverings, while others accused him of being racist.

— Red North (@RednorthUK) August 12, 2018

— Maurice Fryer (@redcckney) August 12, 2018

Others expressed support of Boris' comments, calling for a burka and niqab ban.​

#burka should be banned because it is not suitable attire in our culture and Muslims shud respect that, considering they say they r all about respect. When westerners visit their countries we have NO CHOICE but to respect their laws, it shud be the same for them over here. — Andy Ward (@WidnesWardy) August 9, 2018

Quite so. We are a Western Christian country. There is no ban on Islam but it should not be flaunted and often deliberately to antagonise non Islamic citizens. It could be called Christianphobia. Boris used this in an inflammatory way that has backfired. I vote Labour. — CharlieFarley (@CharlieFarley5) August 9, 2018

Personally, I find face covering uncomfortable, as a parent I would tell my children, remove their hat as it's rude, as is covering their faces. This is Britain, it's just how we are. Be British. — Lee Turner (@DanceVisionUK) August 12, 2018

In his article, the gaffe-prone politician likened Muslims wearing face coverings to “bank robbers” and “letterboxes.”

He has refused to apologize for his remarks, despite Prime Minister Theresa May calling on him to do so and is currently being investigated by the Conservative Party.

Hardline Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg was quick to dismiss the investigation as a “show trial,” insisting that it was an attempt by the party’s leadership to fight off a leadership challenge by Johnson.

A poll by Sky Data carried out last week found almost 60 percent of Brits to be in support of banning the wearing of Burkas in public places and almost 50 percent felt Johnson doesn’t need to apologize for his remarks.

READ MORE: British Public Largely Against Burqas, Don't Think Johnson Should Say Sorry