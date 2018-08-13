Register
13 August 2018
    Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

    Johnson's Father Says Boris Should've Gone 'Bit Further' on Burqa Comments

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Society
    Earlier this month, the former UK foreign secretary published an opinion piece in The Daily Telegraph calling for restrictions on the wearing of burkas and niqabs in certain public spaces, drawing criticism from politicians and the public, though some expressed support for his views.

    Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, defended his son’s controversial comments on Sunday, describing his remarks as “spot on.”

    Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, he even said he feels his son, who continues to serve as an MP after standing down as foreign minister last month, should have “gone further,” and insisted that his use of “colorful language” was just him exercising his right to free speech.

    “Yes, Boris used some colorful language. That's called 'freedom of speech' or it was in my day. But he said what needed to be said. As a matter of fact, I would have liked him to have gone a bit further.”

    Social media users are divided, with some agreeing with Stanley and calling for restrictions on face coverings, while others accused him of being racist.

    Others expressed support of Boris' comments, calling for a burka and niqab ban.​

    In his article, the gaffe-prone politician likened Muslims wearing face coverings to “bank robbers” and “letterboxes.”

    He has refused to apologize for his remarks, despite Prime Minister Theresa May calling on him to do so and is currently being investigated by the Conservative Party.

    British actor Rowan Atkinson poses during a photocall at the presentation of his last movie 'Mr. Bean's Holiday', 11 April 2007 in Paris. The movie will be released in France the 18 April 2007.
    © AFP 2018 / Joel Saget
    Johnson's Joke About Burqa Wearers 'Pretty Good One,' Mr. Bean Actor Backs Boris
    Hardline Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg was quick to dismiss the investigation as a “show trial,” insisting that it was an attempt by the party’s leadership to fight off a leadership challenge by Johnson.

    A poll by Sky Data carried out last week found almost 60 percent of Brits to be in support of banning the wearing of Burkas in public places and almost 50 percent felt Johnson doesn’t need to apologize for his remarks.

    burka, niqab, islamophobia, UK Government, Conservative Party, Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
