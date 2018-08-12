Canadian Authorities Charge Fredericton Shooter With 4 Counts of Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Canadian authorities charged the perpetrator of the deadly shooting in the eastern city of Fredericton with four counts of murder, local police chief Leanne Fitch said.

The incident occurred on Friday. The attacker himself had been injured by the police and hospitalized.

"Today, a 48-year old Fredericton man was charged with four counts of first degree murder in this incident. Matthew Vincent Raymond was charged in the morning of August 11th with the death of 45-year old Constable Lawrence Rob Costello and 43-year old Constable Sara Mae Helen Burns and our citizens Donald Robichaud and Bobbie Wright," Fitch told reporters on Saturday.

Fitch confirmed that the attacker had shot the victims with a long gun.

READ MORE: Two Canadians Arrested Over Calls to Kill Native Americans

Raymond would remain in custody until the court hearing into his case, scheduled for August 27, Fitch added.

The police chief noted that the authorities were investigating into the causes of the attack.