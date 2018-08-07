Bad Vibes: Sex Toy Prompts Bomb Scare at Berlin International Airport

If you’ve ever considered bringing your dependable vibrator on your next vacation, think twice.

A terminal at the Berlin Schönefeld airport in Berlin, Germany, was evacuated and flights were grounded Monday after security officials found a suspicious looking device they thought might be explosive during a routine X-ray of the luggage of a 31-year-old man, according to German police.

According to a Monday report by the Berlin Morgen Post, the passenger was swarmed by several armed police officers holding automatic weapons after his baggage went through security. The man's luggage was then searched by a bomb squad in full protective gear.

After 60 long minutes, the bomb squad returned to where the passenger was being held with a — you guessed it — vibrator. The man and his girlfriend had reportedly purchased the toy two weeks prior.

According to reports, the passenger missed his flight due to the bad buzz.

If you want to get your sex toys through airport security smoothly, Bustle recommends taking out the batteries before your pack them up. The site also recommends making sure the gadgets are turned off and their lock switches, if they have them, are set.

"Place them in a see-through plastic bag," relationship expert and psychologist Antonia Hall told Bustle last year. "If you're checking it, make sure it's well cushioned in your luggage to prevent breaking and sad-faced disappointment at your arrival."