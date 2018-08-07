Eleven US Passengers Sue Aeromexico Over Plane Crash

Eleven US citizens who were on board Aeromexico flight AM2431, which crashed in Mexico's Durango state shortly after takeoff on July 31, filed lawsuits against the airline in Chicago on Monday, according to Chicago law firm Corboy & Demetrio.

According to the law firm, six lawsuits on behalf of 11 passengers on the flight were filed Monday with the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

© AP Photo / Red Cross Durango WATCH: Aeroméxico Passenger's Video Shows Terrifying Moment Plane Crashed

The Aeromexico Embraer 190 aircraft crashed while taking off from the Guadalupe Victoria Airport in Durango. The aircraft unsuccessfully tried to abort the takeoff due to bad weather, Sputnik reported last week.

All of the 103 people aboard the airplane — four crew members and 99 passengers — survived the crash. All of the passengers were taken for treatment in local hospitals, and two are in critical condition, according to media reports. At least 65 passengers on the flight were US citizens, many of them Chicago residents.

"All of the people on this flight have the right to know exactly what caused the plane to crash. A plane just doesn't drop from the sky because it's raining hard," Corboy & Demetrio co-founder Thomas Demetrio said in a Monday statement.

© REUTERS / Francisco Javier Castrellon Almost 100 Hospitalized After Passenger Plane Crash in Mexico - Authorities

According to Francis Patrick Murphy, another partner at the law firm, weather is always an aspect of flight operations.

"However, safe flight operations depend on how the airline and its pilots monitor, respond to and correct for severe weather conditions, both in the pre-flight and inter-flight decision-making process, in order to avoid a mishap," Murphy said, according to a Monday US News & World Report article.

On Monday, Luis Gerardo Fonseca, director of Mexico's civil aviation agency, also told Radio Formula that the cause of the crash is still being investigated. So far, two flight attendants who were on board the plane have given declarations as part of the investigation. Officials are waiting to interview the captain, who is still at a hospital being treated for injuries.