Casper Prequel: Spiritual Sex Addicted Woman Wants Baby From Ghost

The woman previously confessed to having had sex with 20 different ghosts and claimed that she gave up completely on relations with physical, living men after that.

A spiritual guidance counselor from Bristol, who calls herself Amethyst Realm, has claimed in an interview with Australian newspaper New Idea that she is looking into conceiving a child from her ghostly partner. Amethyst claims that she has a "serious" relationship with one spirit from Australia, with whom she hopes to build a family.

"It's pretty serious. In fact, we've even been thinking about having a ghost baby. I know that sounds crazy but I've been looking into it and I don't think it's totally out of the question," she said.

Amethyst Realm has a theory that phantom pregnancy, a real medical condition, is actually a "ghost baby" trapped inside a human's body. She thinks that since a woman's mind can't process the possibility of being impregnated by a ghost, she can't reach full term. Still Amethyst Realm hopes to find "a way around that."

When describing how she met the spirit, Amethyst Realm said she felt "incredible energy" as she was "walking through the bush." She said the ghost had followed her to the UK, where she lives, six months ago and has been with her ever since.

During her previous interview in December 2017, Amethyst Realm confessed she has been having sex with ghosts for the last 11 years. They've subsequently replaced real men for her. She claims she's had sex with 20 different spirits and that they satisfy her more than real, living partners.