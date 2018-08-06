Register
22:52 GMT +306 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police light

    US Police Kill Three Men Each Day, Twice as Many People as Official Records Show

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US police kill about three men per day, on average more than 1,000 men per year, far more than reflected in official data counts, according to a new study. Police were also accountable for about 8 percent of all adult male homicide deaths in the US between 2012 and 2018.

    The study, published July 19 in the American Journal of Public Health, was carried out by a team of sociologists from Cornell University and the University of Washington. The researchers used unofficial data from Fatal Encounters, a site which keeps track of people killed by police by scouring public records and tracking media coverage. 

    Police line
    CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line / Police Tape
    US Police Union Scolds Judge Who Apologized to Victim of Police Brutality

    The actual risk of all mortality from police homicide is two times higher than what is reported in official databases by the Bureau of Justice Statistics or the National Vital Statistics System, according to the study. This is because police agencies are not required to provide information about police-related deaths to the federal government. In addition, coroners and police departments do not usually accurately classify deaths caused by police killings, or fail to accurately report such data.

    In the study, researchers looked at Fatal Encounters' documentation of 9,795 police-related deaths during 2012 and 2018. Eighty-eight percent of all deaths involved men.

    The study revealed that in addition to police homicide rates two times higher than those indicated by official data sources, black and Latino men in particular face a higher risk of police-involved deaths than white men. According to the study, black men's mortality risk is between 1.9 and 2.4 deaths per 100,000 men per year, while Latino risk is between 0.8 and 1.2. White risk, on the other hand, is between 0.6 and 0.7. That means that, on average, black men are three times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than white men, while Latino men face a 40 percent higher chance of being killed by police than white men.

    In addition, differences in deaths vary by US state. For instance, black men have the highest highest risk of being killed by police in Oklahoma, while Latino men face the highest risk in New Mexico. The risk of white men also being killed by police in Oklahoma is extremely high, the study authors report. 

    Protests in Paris against amendments to Labor Code
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Police Brutality During Paris Protests: Independent Journalist Hit by Policemen (VIDEO)

    Even though men are 10 times more likely to be killed by police than women, racial differences in risk for women also exist across US states. The study revealed that black, American Indian and Alaska Native women are also at a much higher risk of being killed by police than their white counterparts.

    According to the study, "homicide reduction efforts should consider interventions to reduce the the use of lethal force by police." In addition, efforts to reduce violence should target areas with high mortality rates.

    Related:

    Police Arrest Londoner on Suspicion of Plotting Terrorist Attacks
    Swedish Police Kill Down's Syndrome Man Holding Toy Resembling 'Submachine Gun'
    US Police Union Scolds Judge Who Apologized to Victim of Police Brutality
    Zimbabwe Post-Election Protests' Death Toll Increases to 6 People – Police
    Police to Test Ambulances Used to Treat Alleged Amesbury Novichok Victims
    Tags:
    study, police brutality, police, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse