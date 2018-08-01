WATCH: Man Pushes Stranger Into Traffic, Canadian Cops Hunting Suspect

Canadian police are searching for a suspect who deliberately pushed a 37-year-old man into the path of a moving car.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), two men left a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15.

As they walked along a sidewalk away from the venue, they stopped by to check on a woman who appeared to be intoxicated and in distress.

​When the woman said that she was fine, the two men continued walking. Seconds later, however, another man, who had been walking behind the young woman, pushed one of the two into oncoming traffic.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hit by a white SUV traveling at 50 miles per hour.

"This was a very rare and shocking incident," VPD Constable Jason Doucette said.

"The victim attended a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre and was walking… when he noticed a young woman in distress. He asked if she was okay, and she said she was fine, so he kept walking. This obviously upset the man who was accompanying her, and he shoved the victim into traffic, where he sustained serious injuries."

According to police, the suspect is a Caucasian man in his mid-20s around 6 feet tall with a heavy athletic build. He was wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt and dark shorts at the time and had short dark hair and dark stubble on his face.

The driver of the SUV pulled over and waited for police to arrive at the scene, CBC Canada reported Sunday. Other witnesses at the scene of the assault attempted to stop the perpetrator from fleeing, but he and the young woman, who appeared to be his friend, ran away before police arrived.

The man struck by the vehicle suffered abrasions from the road and fractures to his shoulder, right ankle and right knee. According to reports, he is still in the hospital recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have obtained dashcam video from the SUV involved in the collision," Doucette said in a recent press release by the police department. The footage, along with a composite sketch of the suspect, has been released to the public.

"We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn't, we are confident that someone will come forward to identify him and his friend. Anyone with information can call detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," Doucette added.