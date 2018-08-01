Register
22:40 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vancouver Police Search For Assault Suspect

    WATCH: Man Pushes Stranger Into Traffic, Canadian Cops Hunting Suspect

    © YouTube/VancouverPolice
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Canadian police are searching for a suspect who deliberately pushed a 37-year-old man into the path of a moving car.

    According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), two men left a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15.

    As they walked along a sidewalk away from the venue, they stopped by to check on a woman who appeared to be intoxicated and in distress.

    ​When the woman said that she was fine, the two men continued walking. Seconds later, however, another man, who had been walking behind the young woman, pushed one of the two into oncoming traffic.

    The victim, whose name has not been released, was hit by a white SUV traveling at 50 miles per hour.

    "This was a very rare and shocking incident," VPD Constable Jason Doucette said.

    "The victim attended a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre and was walking… when he noticed a young woman in distress. He asked if she was okay, and she said she was fine, so he kept walking. This obviously upset the man who was accompanying her, and he shoved the victim into traffic, where he sustained serious injuries."

    According to police, the suspect is a Caucasian man in his mid-20s around 6 feet tall with a heavy athletic build. He was wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt and dark shorts at the time and had short dark hair and dark stubble on his face.

    The driver of the SUV pulled over and waited for police to arrive at the scene, CBC Canada reported Sunday. Other witnesses at the scene of the assault attempted to stop the perpetrator from fleeing, but he and the young woman, who appeared to be his friend, ran away before police arrived. 

    Ontario man arrested and charged after threatening a couple outside of a Walmart
    © Screenshot/Patryk L
    ‘I'm Racist as F**k': Ontario Police Investigate Man Who Threatened Indian Couple (VIDEO)

    The man struck by the vehicle suffered abrasions from the road and fractures to his shoulder, right ankle and right knee. According to reports, he is still in the hospital recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    "We have obtained dashcam video from the SUV involved in the collision," Doucette said in a recent press release by the police department. The footage, along with a composite sketch of the suspect, has been released to the public.

    "We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn't, we are confident that someone will come forward to identify him and his friend. Anyone with information can call detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," Doucette added.

    Related:

    Police Investigating Suspicious Packages Left Outside Trump Tower
    Good Girl: Colombia Cartel Puts $70K Bounty on Drug-Sniffing Police Dog (PHOTOS)
    WATCH Friday Prayer at Temple Mount Turns Into Violent Clash With Police
    Warsaw Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters Opposed to New Law - Reports (PHOTO)
    Police Firearms Operations in England, Wales Grew by 19% - UK Home Office
    Tags:
    video, accident, traffic, police, Vancouver, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse