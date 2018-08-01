Register
    US Lawmaker’s Ex Says He Lured Men Into Online Sex Chat Using Her Nude Photos

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Illinois House Republican lawmaker Nick Sauer is expected to resign Wednesday after being accused by an ex-girlfriend of posting nude photos of her on an Instagram account he set up under a fake name, pretending to be her.

    "The allegations that have come forth against Representative Nick Sauer are troubling. He will be resigning from office today. We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations," Illinois State House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a Wednesday statement, Politico reported. 

    Eric Greitens
    CC0
    Missouri Governor Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct, Campaign Finance Allegations

    According to Sauer's ex-girlfriend Kate Kelly, who recently filed the complaint against Sauer with the Illinois legislative inspector general, the lawmaker used the Instagram account to "catfish other men" using her "privately shared naked photos." ‘Catfishing' is a term used to describe the act of pretending to be someone else, especially on the internet, to engage with other people. Catfishers often use photos of other people to disguise their own identities.

    "Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me, and Nick shared private details of my life," Kelly said in the complaint.

    Nick Sauer
    © State Representative Government
    Nick Sauer

    Kelly also noted that she filed a police report with the Chicago Police Department, which is currently actively investigating her claims.

    In an interview with Politico, Kelly revealed that she started a long-distance relationship with Sauer in 2016. She moved from California to Chicago in June 2017 to be closer to him. In March 2018, however, they broke up after Kelly found out that he was dating other women.

    In June, Sauer apologized to Kelly for his actions through email.

    "Then at the end of June, I told him he needed to reimburse me for flights and hotels, etc.," Kelly told Politico.

    Sauer subsequently transferred $2,000 into her bank account to pay for travel expenses she had incurred during their long-distance relationship. Kelly uncovered the fake Instagram account shortly afterward.

    Kelly also told Politico that Sauer admitted to being behind the Instagram account.

    "He came to my house and confessed to catfishing men with my photos for two years to at least eight men. He was unable to provide the names and begged that I let it go," Kelly said. 

    71st Cannes Film Festival - photocall for the film The House That Jack Built out of competition - Cannes, France, May 14, 2018. Director Lars von Trier
    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    'Vomitive': Cannes Shocked as Von Trier Shows 'Direct FU to Climate of Sexual Misconduct'

    After she uncovered the account, Kelly contacted Instagram, which took it down.

    So far, no charges have been filed against Sauer, who was supposed to run for a second term in the state's 51st District.

    "I do not comment on issues relating to investigations, including whether or not a matter has been presented to me or is open," Julie Porter, Illinois' acting legislative inspector general, told Politico via email Wednesday when asked about Kelly's claim.

    According to Politico, Sauer is a member of the Illinois House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force.

    In a Wednesday statement to Politico, Illinois Democratic State Senator Melinda Bush, the co-chair of the Senate Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Awareness and Prevention Task Force, said, "Rep. Nick Sauer should resign from his office immediately. For far too long in Springfield, sexual harassment and abuse from those in positions of power has gone unchecked."

