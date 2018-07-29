Musk Deletes Controversial Miley Cyrus Tweet Amid Backlash - Reports

This message along with many others was erased after the billionaire had called a British diver who helped rescue a group of children stuck in a cave in Thailand a "pedo", provoking a backlash on the net.

Elon Musk has deleted a bunch of his tweets, including a controversial comment with a picture of Miley Cyrus, according to the portal news.com.au.

Tesla's CEO addressed a question about a company investor and vocal Musk critic, known as Montana Skeptic, who he has threatened to sue after one user asked if it was a girl's name "like in "Hannah Montana", the billionaire responded with a spicy photo of Miley Cyrus, who was played the starring role in the show.

Elon Musk deletes twerking Miley Cyrus tweet after backlash pic.twitter.com/6cbxNrcpaA — FreshPick News (@FreshpickN) 29 июля 2018 г.

​He also added a thinly-veiled jab, writing "They grow up so quickly…" under the photo of Cyrus twerking at the 2013 MTV Music Awards.

Musk hasn't apologized for the tweet but hastened to delete the message after many users had criticized him for the inappropriate comment.

Miley Cyrus played the character Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel show from 2006 to 2011 starting when she was age 14. The actress also deleted her Instagram photos, stating that she has "finally grown out of her party-girl persona."