Final Countdown Exhibit Travels World to Show Russia’s Preparation for World Cup

Sputnik Press-Office – Sputnik news agency, the international brand of Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency, held the Final Countdown photo exhibition in 22 countries during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It displayed the vast infrastructure improvement efforts and upgrades in the 11 World Cup host cities in Russia in the run-up to the tournament.

The exhibition was shown in Austria, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Bulgaria, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, the US, and Vietnam.

Head of Sputnik's Photo Projects Desk Oksana Oleinik said:

"We are glad that the exhibition attracted the attention of so many people around the world. Our mission was to present the festive atmosphere of the first World Cup held in Russia."

The project was organized in cooperation with the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), which ran the Fan House RUSSIA 2018 information and service program at its representative offices abroad.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov Volgograd Arena

Head of the Agency Eleonora Mitrofanova said:

"We are pleased with the success of our new project with Sputnik news agency. The Final Countdown exhibition was not limited to Rossotrudnichestvo centers that operated the Fan Houses during the World Cup. In fact, many of our representative offices used it as an opportunity to promote the image of a modern Russia."

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

© Sputnik / Anton Denisov Стадион Спартак

