Register
00:02 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian man verbally assaults Muslim family waiting in line at Toronto's Jack Layton Ferry Terminal

    ‘Welcome to Ontario, A**hole’: Canadian Man Verbally Assaults Muslim Family

    © Screenshot/Mir Tabassum Javed
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Toronto police launched an investigation this week after footage surfaced on social media showing a man harassing a Muslim family who were waiting in line at the city's Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

    Video shows a blonde, middle-aged man sporting a red shirt confronting a Muslim family Monday afternoon, yelling and shoving some of them as other members attempt to de-escalate the situation. It remains unclear what triggered the man to verbally assault the family.

    "You don't ask me a f**king question in my province. I f**king grew up," the man shouts at the family. "You don't ask me a question. You're in my province, you f**king piece of s**t. Get the f**k out of here."

    As the man continues his tirade, a woman can be heard saying that their aggressor is drunk and to ignore him as another woman is on the phone with police.

    McDonald's
    © Photo : Pixabay
    US Teen Pulls Gun on McDonald's Employee After Passenger Yells Racial Slur

    For the remainder of the video, the man continues to yell at the family, stressing that he's not taking any questions, especially if he's not being respected. "You don't ask me a question in my f**king province. If you want respect, you f**king give it to me. You don't ever ask me a question in my province," he said.

    By the time that a security officer arrives on the scene, video shows the man gesturing toward one of the family members, telling him, "I'll f**king kill you." He then claims to the officer that the incident was initiated by the family.

    The footage, which was filmed by one of the members of the family, shows the officer blocking the man away from the group, as he continues to shout at the family.

    The last words heard from the man before the recording cuts off are: "Welcome to Ontario, a**hole."

    Another recording of the incident, filmed by bystander Hasan Ahmed, offers a second perspective on what took place at the Toronto waterfront. Ahmed told Vice News that the incident started when the family was walking toward the ferry terminal to purchase their tickets. He decided to film the incident in case police needed evidence.

    Ahmed was waiting for the ferry with his family when things got heated.

    Black bears
    CC0
    Are They Nuts?! Family in Canada Caught on Video Hand-Feeding Bear Mum and Cubs (VIDEO)

    "[My family] never had this kind of experience before," he told the outlet. "I was sad the whole evening. We were travelling to the [Toronto] Island and I was not really enjoying the tour, I was really sad. My family was sad, too. My kids kept asking me, ‘Dad, why is this man behaving like this?' I couldn't tell them, they are Muslim, and that's why he's harassing them, because then my children would feel down."

    "They would feel scared, and I don't want them to have the same feeling that I have. They were born here and raised here and speak like Canadians, not like myself," Ahmed, who was visiting Toronto from Saskatoon, added.

    He later stressed that the behavior the man exhibited in the recording does not mirror true Canadian values.

    Toronto police told CBC News that they have spoken with the unidentified aggressor, but have not yet filed any charges against him. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. 

    Related:

    WATCH: Banksy Artwork Stolen in Toronto
    High Crimes? Toronto Cops Eat Confiscated Pot Edibles, Freak Out, Get Arrested
    Vegan Protesters Return to Toronto Restaurant Where Owner Taunted Them (VIDEO)
    Toronto Restaurant Owner Angers Activists After Carving Up Deer in Front of Them
    A Profound Lack of Transparency - Toronto Police Admit to Using Stingrays
    Tags:
    Verbal Assault, Toronto, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok