‘I Want Truth’: Stormy Daniels Enigmatic on Husband’s Allegation of Adultery

Stormy Daniels’ husband, Glendon Crain, who has filed for divorce from the adult film actress, is citing adultery as grounds for the divorce, according to reports.

Crain, an adult film actor who performs in pornographic films as Brendon Miller, filed the petition for divorce July 18 in a state district court in Kaufman County, just southeast of Dallas, Texas.

In the 13-page divorce petition, Crain cites adultery as the reason for the divorce and seeks sole custody of and child support for the couple's 7-year-old daughter, as well as a financial award and a disproportionate share of the couple's community property, CBS News reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, broke the news of the divorce on Twitter.

"My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy's daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family," Avenatti tweeted.

​A few hours after Avenatti's tweet, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tweeted that she doesn't "need or want privacy."

"I don't need or want privacy. I want truth. And it will come out. I'm not afraid," Daniels tweeted late Monday.

​Although the details of the filing have still not been made public, the Washington Examiner reported Monday that Crain is allegedly asking for a restraining order against his wife and claimed that a hearing for a restraining order is scheduled for July 27. According to WFAA-TV, Crain filed a temporary restraining order to prevent Daniels from taking their daughter on her "Make America Horny Again" strip clubs tour. However, that information has not been confirmed by Daniels' lawyer.

Last week, Daniels was charged with three counts of illegal sexually orientated activity at a strip club after officials said that she'd committed sexual acts with three undercover Columbus, Ohio, vice police officers, Sputnik reported at the time. Hours later, however, the charges were dropped after it was noted that the Ohio law Daniels allegedly violated referred to employees who "regularly appear" in the nude or semi-nude in the state. Daniels is not a regular performer at the club.

After the charges were dropped, Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs released a statement saying that an internal review would be launched into the officers' motivations for the Daniels arrest.

Daniels made headlines earlier this year after news broke that she'd had a sexual encounter with now-US President Donald Trump in 2006 (long before ran for office) and was given a $130,000 payment to keep quiet on the matter just prior to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels is currently in the middle of a legal dispute to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed.