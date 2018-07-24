Register
22:12 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo, adult film star Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

    ‘I Want Truth’: Stormy Daniels Enigmatic on Husband’s Allegation of Adultery

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Stormy Daniels’ husband, Glendon Crain, who has filed for divorce from the adult film actress, is citing adultery as grounds for the divorce, according to reports.

    Crain, an adult film actor who performs in pornographic films as Brendon Miller, filed the petition for divorce July 18 in a state district court in Kaufman County, just southeast of Dallas, Texas.

    In the 13-page divorce petition, Crain cites adultery as the reason for the divorce and seeks sole custody of and child support for the couple's 7-year-old daughter, as well as a financial award and a disproportionate share of the couple's community property, CBS News reported Tuesday.

    On Monday, Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, broke the news of the divorce on Twitter.

    "My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy's daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family," Avenatti tweeted.

    ​A few hours after Avenatti's tweet, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tweeted that she doesn't "need or want privacy."

    "I don't need or want privacy. I want truth. And it will come out. I'm not afraid," Daniels tweeted late Monday.

    ​Although the details of the filing have still not been made public, the Washington Examiner reported Monday that Crain is allegedly asking for a restraining order against his wife and claimed that a hearing for a restraining order is scheduled for July 27. According to WFAA-TV, Crain filed a temporary restraining order to prevent Daniels from taking their daughter on her "Make America Horny Again" strip clubs tour. However, that information has not been confirmed by Daniels' lawyer. 

    FILE PHOTO: Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to media along with lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) outside federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Stormy Daniels’ Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Restraining Order

    Last week, Daniels was charged with three counts of illegal sexually orientated activity at a strip club after officials said that she'd committed sexual acts with three undercover Columbus, Ohio, vice police officers, Sputnik reported at the time. Hours later, however, the charges were dropped after it was noted that the Ohio law Daniels allegedly violated referred to employees who "regularly appear" in the nude or semi-nude in the state. Daniels is not a regular performer at the club.

    After the charges were dropped, Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs released a statement saying that an internal review would be launched into the officers' motivations for the Daniels arrest. 

    Daniels made headlines earlier this year after news broke that she'd had a sexual encounter with now-US President Donald Trump in 2006 (long before ran for office) and was given a $130,000 payment to keep quiet on the matter just prior to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels is currently in the middle of a legal dispute to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed.

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Cohen Should Release Trump Audio Recordings to Congress
    Ire of the Storm: WATCH Stormy Daniels Threaten Trump With 'Resignation' on SNL
    Trump Acknowledges Repaying His Lawyer 'Stormy Daniels' Money
    US Judge Orders 90-Day Stay on Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit Against Trump
    Tags:
    divorce, Stormy Daniels, Trump, allegations, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse