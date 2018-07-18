Register
00:28 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke BBQ’s special Texas brisket

    ‘We Don’t Tip Terrorist’: US Patron Stiffs Waiter, Leaves Hateful Note (PHOTO)

    © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An unidentified customer has been banned from a Texas steakhouse after leaving a server no tip and a racist message last weekend.

    On Saturday night, Khalil Cavil noticed a note at the top of a customer's bill that read, "We don't tip terrorist." The customer at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, a city in western Texas, had also circled the server's name and left a zero in the tip field on the $108 bill.

    ​"At the moment I didn't know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," Cavil wrote on Facebook Sunday, sharing a photo of the receipt.

    "I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists."

    Wages for waitstaff in the US are generally only a fraction of a state's standard minimum wage, sometimes as low as two or three dollars an hour (US federal law sets a minimum wage for employees like waiters and bartenders at $2.13 per hour). Their wages are expected to be earned in tips, and it is customary to leave at least 15 percent and as much as 30 percent, unless service is perceived to have been abysmal.

    Terry Turney, the chief operating official of the steakhouse, told USA Today on Wednesday that the restaurant condemns any form of racism.

    "We stand by and support our employee," Turney said. "Racism of any form is unacceptable, and we have banned this customer from returning to our establishment."

    Cavil also told Texas' KMID that the customer probably assumed that he has Middle Eastern roots based on his first name, which means "friend" in Arabic, but that it was in fact a commemoration of a lost family friend.

    "My dad was in the military and a buddy that he was very close to, served with him… Khalil was killed in an accident, and so my dad just named me after him, one of his best friends," Cavil told KMID Saturday.

    In his Facebook post, which has been shared more than 5,000 times, Cavil added, "All day I've had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the only way I know how."

    "So sorry for this my brother, but your response is perfect and demonstrates the kind of courage and resolve we ALL need to show to combat and eradicate this type of ignorant thinking from our society! Stay strong!" one Facebook user commented on the post. 

    An undated photo of an advert for a hoodie by H&M. Clothing giant H&M has apologized Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’
    © AP Photo / H&M
    Black H&M Model's Family Leaves Home in Sweden Amid 'Racism' Controversy

    "So what would you call America? If this country isn't a terrorist state… I don't know what is!!" another user posted.

    Since the post went viral, Cavil said he has received an outpouring of positive messages.

    "I want to thank everyone for all of the support! All the of the messages and comments I've received have been nothing but encouraging and loving!" Cavil posted on his Facebook page Tuesday.

    Related:

    US Dunkin’ Donuts Faces Backlash for Racist Sign (PHOTOS)
    Internet Enraged Over VIDEO of 'Racist' Spraying Muslim Woman with Stain Remover
    US Latinos Protest Sheriff’s Racist Harassment with Tacos, Mariachis (VIDEO)
    ‘You Sound Nasty’: US Woman Targets Asian Salon Worker in Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    'It's 2018 Guys. Wake up!': Balotelli Reacts to Italian Fans' Racist Banner
    Tags:
    customer, racism, restaurant, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse