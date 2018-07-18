Register
01:41 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting at a country music festival, in Las Vegas. (File)

    MGM Files Lawsuits Against Las Vegas Shooting Victims to Avoid Liability Claims

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MGM Resorts International recently filed federal lawsuits against more than 1,000 individuals directly or indirectly injured in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last October in an effort to avoid future liability civil lawsuits.

    In the complaints filed Friday in Nevada and California, the company, which owns both the Mandalay Bay hotel and the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, says that it has faced a barrage of lawsuits over the shooting and claims that it cannot be liable for the mass shooting deaths. October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock allegedly opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel toward a crowd attending a country music concert at Route 91, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500. 

    Handcuffs
    CC BY 2.0 / Victor
    Florida Man Arrested For Drawing Mass Shooting Scene on Student's Homework (PHOTOS)

    According to the complaints, "plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.

    The company is not seeking money from victims, but is instead citing a federal law in hopes that the courts will protect it from any civil lawsuits filed by victims over what was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

    According to MGM, the US Safety Act — a 2002 federal act that offers liability protection to any company that employs "anti-terrorism" technology or services to "help prevent and respond to mass violence" — applies in this case, because the company contracted security firm CSC for the concert.

    The US Safety Act was passed after the September 11, 2001, attacks and defines terrorism as any unlawful act that occurs inside the US and causes "mass destruction, injury or other loss." However, the FBI has yet to declare the Las Vegas mass shooting an act of terror, because the gunman's motive is still unclear.

    Nonetheless, because CSC was approved by the US Department of Homeland Security, MGM is thus released from liability, the company argues, USA Today reported Monday.

    "The unforeseeable events of October 1 affected thousands of people in Las Vegas and throughout North America," MGM spokesperson Debra DeShong said in a Monday statement.

    "From the day of this tragedy, we have focused on the recovery of those impacted by the despicable act of one evil individual," the statement continues. 

    Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. (File)
    © AP Photo / Eric Paddock
    Laptop Found in Las Vegas Gunman's Hotel Room Missing Hard Drive - Reports

    "The Federal Court is an appropriate venue for these cases and provides those affected with the opportunity for a timely resolution. Years of drawn out litigation and hearings are not in the best interests of victims, the community and those still healing," the statement added.

    According to Las Vegas attorney Robert Eglet, who has represented multiple victims of the shooting, MGM's litigation is "outrageous."

    Eglet noted that MGM is a Nevada company, so any lawsuits involving it should occur in a state court. He called the entertainment giant's decision to instead file complaints in federal court a "blatant display of judge shopping" that "quite frankly verges on unethical," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.

    "I've never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like," he said. "It's just really sad that they would stoop to this level."

    Related:

    Police Say Suspect Had 'Vendetta' Against Newspaper After Deadly Shooting
    Crime Reporter From Capital Gazette Details Mass Shooting in Newsroom
    Shooting Reported At Maryland Building Housing Local Newspaper
    Shooting in France's Montpellier Critically Injures 1 - Reports
    Body Cam Footage Shows US Police Officer Shooting Young Girl (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Tags:
    lawsuit, mass shooting, California, Nevada, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse