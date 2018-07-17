‘This Is … Ah, F*ck It’: Internet Heckles CNN Over Putin-Trump Summit Snafus

A day after the internet went after CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for his coverage of the June 16 Helsinki summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, netizens came back and roasted the outlet for a second time after taking note of a banner snafu.

During CNN anchor Jake Tapper's coverage of the Helsinki summit, a "Coming Up" teaser banner appeared in the lower third with a single word: OUTRAGE.

​Although the banner failed to offer an explanation of what viewers should be outraged about, Newscast Studio has offered some insight on the matter, noting that the network's mishap took place during a special segment about the summit. The idea was that the following coverage would be about growing outrage over Trump's remarks, widely perceived in the media as too friendly to Russia.

During the Monday conference, Trump enraged many commentators and anchors by reiterating his claims that there was "no collusion" between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. POTUS also called the Mueller investigation a "disaster for our country."

Netizens opted to take the matter further and use the blooper to show that CNN has simply run out of things to say. Strap in, folks: the dragging was epic.

​Folks on Twitter went so far as to suggest that CNN might soon ditch all its reporting efforts and replace "outrage" with "f*ck it," all while Tapper looks on, snacking on some ice cream.

​Prior to the Tapper incident, Cooper was called out by critics for offering his own opinion on the Trump summit rather than providing sound reporting on what was said.