Register
22:49 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The central gate of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Auschwitz

    Some ‘Souvenir’: Tourists Fined for Trying to Steal Bricks from Auschwitz

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Two Hungarians tourists were recently handed suspended one-year jail sentences after attempting to steal bricks from a crematorium at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

    The tourists were detained by police after other visitors at Auschwitz in Oświęcim, Poland, noticed the pair placing bricks from the ruins into a bag. The police arrived on the scene shortly after security officers were alerted to the situation. 

    The monument for thousands of Jews, Serbs, Gypsies and anti-fascist Croats tortured and killed in Jasenovac concentration camp 1941-45 (File)
    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    Australian Premium Eyewear Brand in Hot Water for Shooting Ad in Nazi Death Camp

    According to local police, the pair wanted to take home a "souvenir."

    "The man and woman were charged with theft of a cultural asset. They both admitted to wrongdoing," regional police spokesperson Mateusz Drwal told Polish news agency PAP Monday.

    "They explained that they had wanted to bring back a souvenir and didn't realize the consequences of their actions," Drwal added.

    The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were each fined $405 and given a one-year suspended jail sentence. Under a suspended sentence, a judge delays a defendant's serving of a sentence after they have been found guilty. Instead, the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant does not break the law during the probation period, the judge usually dismisses the sentence, but if they do, then they get locked up. 

    Australian soldiers Afghanistan (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office / Australian soldiers Afghanistan
    Australian Troops Busted With Nazi Flag in Afghanistan (PHOTO)

    This is not the first time that tourists have attempted to steal artifacts from Auschwitz. In 2015, two boys from the UK were sentenced to one year of probation after admitting to stealing artifacts that once belonged to the camp's prisoners, including a comb, spoons, buttons and pieces of glass.

    Auschwitz-Birkenau, which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979, is one of the death camps built and operated by Nazi Germany in Poland during World War II. Around 1 million Jewish people were murdered on its premises between 1940 and 1945, along with other people the Nazi state considered political and social undesirables, including Romani people, Slavs and gay people.

    Related:

    Heil No: Norwegian Students Organize Nazi Party With 'Auschwitz' Cocktails
    Polish Tourism Head Gets the Sack for 'Don't-Go-to-Auschwitz' Remarks
    Thousands Join March of the Living Near Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Poland
    Auschwitz Concentration Camp Marks 72nd Anniversary of Liberation by Soviet Army
    Ex-Auschwitz Medic Goes on Trial in Germany
    Tags:
    tourists, death camp, Nazi Germany, Auschwitz, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse