23:56 GMT +316 July 2018
    A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    ‘Symbol of Racism:’ Huge ‘Trump Baby’ May be Heading to New Jersey

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Society
    340

    Inspired by the blimp depicting US President Donald Trump as a screaming baby that flew over London last week to protest the American leader’s visit, a New Jersey activist has decided to order a similar balloon for future protests at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

    On Friday, New Jersey activist Didier Jimenez-Castro set up a GoFundMe page titled "Fund To Bring Baby Trump to America." 

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets U.S. President Donald Trump, as First lady Melania Trump stands nearby, during a meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018
    © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky
    'Return of Dialogue' Most Important Result of Putin-Trump Summit - Italy's Lega

    In the description section of the page, Jimenez-Castro writes, "While watching the news I made the amazing discovery of Baby Trump blimp at the London protests. I got together with local organizers of the People's Motorcade and we agreed we need to bring Baby Trump to Bedminster where he plays golf during the summer."

    The People's Motorcade is a local organization "committed to voicing opposition to the policies of the Trump administration," according to its Facebook page. The group frequently holds protests at Trump's National Golf Club in Bedminster, Jimenez-Castro recently told NJ.com.

    As of Monday, 417 people have raised $9,067 for the Trump blimp in two days, far surpassing the original goal of $4,500.

    "With your generous donations we have exceeded our goal to purchase our Baby Trump from the UK," Jimenez-Castro wrote on his "GoFundMe" page.

    "Unfortunately the US company we reached out to would not make it… All of the funds collected are being deposited in a dedicated account to cover future shipping fees while on tour, publicity, gear and other Baby Trump stuff. Maybe a crib in the shape of the White House," he continued.

    He has also created Twitter and Facebook accounts titled "Baby Trump Tour."

    The blimp is expected to arrive in New Jersey by mid-August, NJ.com reported Monday. 

    The motorcade and Kortezh limousine carrying the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin pass the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli
    WATCH Putin Arrive in Russia-Made Limo at Summit With Trump

    "The baby Trump is not just a piece of humor, but it is also a symbol of the administration. It's symbolic of the children that are in cages, it's a symbol of racism, and we know that he hates to be ridiculed," Jimenez-Casto told NJ.com Monday.

    Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of London last week to protest Trump's visit, during which he met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II. Trump then traveled to Helsinki, Finland, for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    While Putin said that Russia hopes for "substantial talks on our bilateral talks and various pressing issues on the international agenda," his US counterpart said he thinks "we will end up having an extraordinary relationship," Sputnik reported Monday.

    The agenda of the talks, as noted by Trump on the eve of the summit, was poised to include "everything from trade to military to missiles," as well as China.

    Tags:
    protest, balloon, blimp, Donald Trump, London, New Jersey
