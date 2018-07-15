WATCH: Five-Year-Old Dangles from 19th-floor Balcony in China for 30 Minutes

A five-year-old boy in southwest China was rescued to safety on Wednesday after hanging from a 19th-floor balcony grille for nearly a half hour.

The unidentified boy was discovered dangling from the railings of a 19th-floor apartment around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Dazhou city in Sichuan Province, China, after neighbors heard him yelling for help, the South China Morning Post reported Sunday. The boy managed to grab onto the railings of the 19th-floor apartment after allegedly falling from the floor above.

​Police rushed to the 19th floor of the building just minutes after neighbors alerted them to the boy's situation. According to reports, the authorities broke through the apartment and rescued the boy within 30 minutes of the police call.

The boy's parents were not at home when he fell off the balcony, the South China Morning Post reported Sunday.

Last month, a group of people rescued two young girls who were stuck inside a burning building in the city of Huzhou in Zhejiang Province in eastern China, the Hong Kong newspaper reported June 20. In a video uploaded on Chinese video sharing platform PearVideo last month, seven neighbors can be seen climbing up the balcony in a line to carry the children down from the building.

In June, former Chinese soldier Zhang Xin was dubbed the "Chinese Spider Man" after he climbed five stories of a building in the Hunan province to rescue a two-year-old who was hanging from an apartment balcony.