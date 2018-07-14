Register
    Cops from Georgia's Roswell Police Department get caught using coin flip app to determine whether to arrest woman

    Heads or Jail? Georgia Cops Use Coin Flip App to Decide on Arrest (VIDEO)

    In early April, two Georgia cops with the Roswell Police Department made the decision to use a coin flip app to decide whether they should arrest a driver for speeding and reckless driving, it was revealed Thursday.

    The revelation was made once reporters with local Atlanta news station 11Alive were able to obtain body camera footage that showed officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson in the act.

    The recording begins with Brown asking Sarah Webb, the driver, whether she knew how fast she'd been driving before asking her to turn the vehicle off and hand her the keys. Webb repeatedly apologizes for her actions and states that she was speeding because she was running late to work.

    ​"You know how fast you were just going, m'am?" Brown is heard asking Webb. "The ground is wet, it's been raining and you're going over 80 miles an hour on this type of road. That's reckless driving m'am."

    "So you think that driving that fast on a wet road is a smart idea just because you're running late for work instead of calling and saying you're running late for work? You would rather risk peoples' lives?" Brown continued.

    Brown later returned to her cruiser to discuss how she should proceed in the matter with Wilson.

    "Imma take her probably for reckless… she flew past me going probably 80, 85 on 92 in the wet road. She said was running later for work," Brown told Wilson. "I had to get up to 90 to catch her."

    "What do you think," Wilson responded.

    Although Brown noted that she "didn't have speed detection," Wilson suggested that she could just use her body camera's recording of the cruiser's speed to prove that Webb was speeding.

    After a brief silence, the officers turned to the coin flip app for assistance.

    "A head, R tail," Wilson said. "A" standing for arrest and "R" standing for release.

    "Ok," Brown responded.

    Though the coin lands on tails, Wilson replied by saying "23," the code for an arrest.

    The officers ultimately decided to charge Webb with going too fast for condition and reckless driving. She was then arrested and placed in the back of the cruiser.

    According to 11Alive, Webb was not aware of the coin flip until after the news station had given her the heads up.

    "My civil liberties were violated," Webb told the New York Times. "To think that these are the people who are supposed to be helping us and looking out for us. My freedom was put at risk because of a coin flip."

    "It was a game to them."

    Webb's charges were thrown out on Monday. Following the court proceedings she told 11Alive that the judge told her that they "absolutely refuse to prosecute this case."

    As for officers Wilson and Brown, they've been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Roswell department.

    "After I became aware that this incident occurred, I immediately initiated an internal investigation into the matter. I then placed both officers on administrative leave," Roswell's Police Chief Rusty Grant said in a Friday release. "This behavior is not indicative of the hardworking officers of the Roswell Police Department."

    "I have much higher expectations of our police officers and I am appalled that any law enforcement officer would trivialize the decision-making process of something as important as the arrest of a person," he added.

    Webb told Fox 5 Atlanta that administrative leave wasn't enough of a response.

    "They should be fired. I don't think at all that they should be getting a paid vacation," Webb told the outlet. "I do want people to know about it and I do want people to hear about this because I don't want this to happen again."

    It's unclear if Webb will seek legal action.

