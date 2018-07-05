Einstein's Letter Written the Day He Dropped German Citizenship Sold for $30,000

The letter, written by Albert Einstein and his wife during a return trip from the US, shared their concerns over the rise of Nazism in Germany and the fate of great physicist’s son from his first marriage, who remained in the country.

The letter from Albert Einstein addressed to his sister Maja Winteler-Einstein, written on a letterhead of the ship S.S. Belgenland, has sold at the Nate D. Sanders Auction House in Los Angeles for $30,250. The starting price was $25,000. The letter was written jointly by the great scientist and his wife during their trip onboard the S.S. Belgenland from the US to Belgium.

In his letter, Einstein shared his concerns over Nazi rule in Germany and the fate of his son Tetel. On the same day that the letter was written, Albert Einstein handed in his passport at the German consulate in Belgian Antwerp, discarding his German citizenship.

Another letter, which Einstein wrote in 1938, was also sold during the same auction event for $31,250. In that letter, he revealed to his sister his plans to help German Jews escape the Nazi terror.

One of Einstein's letters sold for record $1.56 million at a Jerusalem auction, despite an initial value of only $8,000. The letter contains the great scientist's thoughts on the secret of happiness.