Register
05:08 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Space

    Astronomers Snap Historic Image Showing the Birth of a New Planet (PHOTO)

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    111

    Astronomers revealed on Monday that they've captured the first confirmed image of a planet forming within the disks of gas and dust surrounding a young star known as PDS 70.

    The image, which was captured by the Sphere instrument of the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, shows a bright blob travelling through the disks of PDS 70, a star estimated to be just five to six million years old, Space.com reported. The distant star lies about 370 light-years from Earth.

    The photo provided by the European Southern Observatory ESO taken from the SPHERE instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope is the first clear image of a planet caught in the very act of formation around the dwarf star PDS 70.
    © AP Photo/ ESO/A. Mueller et al.
    The photo provided by the European Southern Observatory ESO taken from the SPHERE instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope is the first clear image of a planet caught in the very act of formation around the dwarf star PDS 70.

    "These disks around young stars are the birthplaces of planets, but so far only a handful of observations have detected hints of baby planets in them," Miriam Keppler of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany, and leader of the discovery, said in a statement. "The problem is that, until now, most of these planet candidates could just have been features in the disk."

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    © Photo: Jimmy Conover
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    12

    The alien planet, which has been dubbed PDS 70B, is said to be some two to three times larger than Jupiter and situated some 1.9 billion miles from its star, placing it about as far from its star as Uranus is from our sun. According to Science Daily, the planet's surface has a sizzling temperature of roughly 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit — which is normal for newly formed planets, as they retain a large amount of heat from their formation.

    Moving forward, officials plan to use the finding as a way to better understand the early stages planet formation.

    The findings were reported in a pair of studies that were both published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Monday.

    Related:

    Canadian Astronomers Cut Off From NASA’s Cutting Edge Telescope Project
    Astronomers Discover Monster Black Hole the Size of 20 Billion Suns
    Anybody There? Astronomers Eavesdropping on Interstellar Visitor
    Icarus: Astronomers Spot Farthest Star Ever Seen (VIDEO)
    Astronomers Discover Dark-Matter Deficient Galaxy for 1st Time - NASA
    Tags:
    planet, European Southern Observatory
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse