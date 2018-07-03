Register
    Selena Gomez performs at the Staples Center on Friday, July 8, 2016, in Los Angeles

    ‘It’s a Moral Choice’: Latina Actress Selena Gomez Slams US Immigration Policy

    © AP Photo / Rich Fury/Invision
    Society
    Actress Selena Gomez recently slammed US immigration policies that detain illegal immigrants and put children in processing facilities on US soil, saying this policy affects people “close to her.”

    Gomez made the comments June 30 in Los Angeles at the premiere of her new film, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," in which she stars as Dracula's daughter, Mavis.

    "It's extremely disheartening," the Mexican-American actress said in an interview with The Hollywood reporter. "There's a lot of confusion and anger."

    "It's definitely been affecting so many people who are close to me," she said.

    Residents of the Bavarian transit center (Bayerisches Transitzentrum) for asylum seekers stand in front of an apartment building in Manching, near Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on May 15, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Christof STACHE
    Over 10 EU Countries Express Readiness to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports
    Because of the premiere, Gomez could not attend a pro-immigration political rally that took place just miles away the same day, Hollywood Life reports. Unable to speak at the rally, she did what everyone does these days: she tweeted.

    "Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention," she said in a tweet posted a day before the rally.

    "This is a moral choice, not a political one," the actress noted.

    ​Rallies in over 700 US cities were held the same day, with Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda spearheading the New York event. Miranda's recent blockbuster musical, "Hamilton," focuses on the early days of the United States of America.

    Gomez and Miranda are among a number of other celebrities — which include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen, America Ferrera and Laverne Cox — who voiced their opposition to the immigration policy.

    Notably, Miranda, Keys, Legend, Tiegen, Ferrera and Cox either endorsed or campaigned for Hillary Clinton during 2016 presidential race.

