Early Reports Show Lopez Obrador With Landlside Win in Mexico Election

Populist leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set to win Mexican presidential elections in a landslide, according to new polls.

Most voting locations in Mexico closed at opened at 6 p.m., local time, in Central America's most populated nation.

Leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — a known opponent to Trump policies — is now slated to be headed for the win, according to multiple sources, including ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, who has already conceded to the populist leader, according to the Associated Press.

Scheduled for 11 p.m., local time, in Mexico City, the nation's electoral regulator INE will release a televised statement of its so-called rapid count, a key indicator of election results.

The INE official count will take far longer to tally and is projected to run until Monday.