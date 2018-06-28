Pornhub Begins Offering Closed Captioning For Hearing-Impaired Viewers

Pornhub, the popular adult video website, is adding a new feature for its deaf or hard of hearing users: closed captioning. That’s right, now you will be able to actually read your porn instead of watching it, too.

"Here at Pornhub, it's important that we continue to service all of ours users' needs and make content accessible to every individual," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said in a recent statement, Gizmodo reported.

"By integrating our new ‘Closed Captioning' category, we are now able to render some of our most popular adult content more enjoyable for our users who are hearing impaired," the statement added.

The feature was rolled out by the Pornhub Cares wing, which is the company's philanthropic division responsible for making the adult site more accessible for all sorts of people.

The closed captioning feature has been implemented on more than 1,000 of the site's most popular videos that are already available for users.

The company has already launched videos with audio descriptions for people with eyesight impairment. In 2016, the site debuted a "described video" feature with special narration of its adult videos, the Huffington Post reported.