Photoshop Fail: Blogger's Photo Causes Uproar in Ireland

A local blogger in Ireland has been accused of using Photoshop in her sponsored Instagram post.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has accused local blogger Rosie Connolly of using Photoshop, according to The Irish Post.

Employees of the committee are sure that Connolly retouched a photo of herself in a sponsored Instagram-post, which has more than 190 thousand followers. Since the girl was advertising a foundation, her edited photo could mislead users, according to ASAI.

The photo was also published on the official Facebook page of the cosmetics company Rimmel.

The blogger responded to the committee's complaint and stated that advertisers approved her retouching the photo so all complaints should be sent to them.

However, the cosmetics company did not want a scandal and removed the image from its own account. Representatives of Rimmel promised to closely monitor all sponsored accounts so as not to allow such issues to occur again.

