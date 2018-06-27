Man Throws Manure at Restaurant That Refused Trump Secretary Service (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday, a supporter of US President Donald Trump was charged with littering and disorderly conduct after throwing chicken manure at a restaurant that previously refused service to Trump’s Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

According to reports, 51-year-old Reginald Scott See was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon for throwing a copious amount of chicken poop at The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, which was surrounded by by pro-Trump supporters at the time. He reportedly yelled "Make America Great Again" as he flung the poop.

— ABC 13 News — WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018

​

The local fire department undertook the cleaning up of the flung dung.

— Neal Carter (@nealcarter) June 27, 2018

​The Red Hen has been shut down for almost a week after it gained national attention for kicking out Sanders last Friday for supporting the Trump's administration family separation policy at the border and the ban on transgender troops in the military.

Jaike Foley-Schultz, a server at the Red Hen, wrote on his Facebook page that he served Sanders "for a total of 2 minutes" before the owner of the restaurant "asked her to leave and she complied," Sputnik reported Saturday.

— ABC 13 News — WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018

​He also added that Sanders' family members who were dining with her "left on their own accord" and insisted that the restaurant staff "didn't actually refuse service or 'kick her out.'"

"I'm not a huge fan of confrontation," co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post in an interview Saturday. "I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals."

Wilkinson, who is also the executive director of Main Street Lexington, a volunteer organization that promotes city businesses, stepped down Tuesday, according to Elizabeth Outland Branner, the group's president.

"Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best, that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside," Branner said.