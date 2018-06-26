Congressional Intern Who Yelled ‘F**k You!’ at Trump Will Keep Her Job (VIDEO)

The Congressional intern who yelled “Mr. President, f*** you!” at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, last Tuesday will not be fired.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the person behind the profane outburst, made as US President Donald Trump walked into the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to discuss immigration, is Caitlin Marriott, an intern in the office of Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). According to reports, Marriott fled the scene after yelling the expletive, causing US Capitol Police to "be on the lookout," according to the Washington Times.

​Congressional authorities were eventually able to identity Marriott and speak to her to discern whether she posed a threat to the president. According to Marriott, her decision to shout the epithet was "impulsive," as fellow interns egged her to shout something at 45 as he walked by. She was thus deemed not to be a threat to Trump by authorities.

Although she was not fired from her position, Marriott did get hit with a week-long suspension. She will no longer be allowed into the Capitol building, where the US legislature meets.

"We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct. We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police," Hassan's spokesman, Aaron Jacobs, said Tuesday, the Washington Times reported.